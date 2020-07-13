/
pet friendly apartments
40 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Junction City, OR
120 Units Available
Country Crossroads
955 West 17th Avenue, Junction City, OR
1 Bedroom
$950
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
Country Crossroads brings a new living experience to the heart of Junction City. Every light-filled apartment features modern finishes and amenities just steps from easy country living.
Results within 5 miles of Junction City
16 Units Available
Bethel
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,255
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
941 sqft
Parkside Apartments, located in Eugene, OR, offer in-unit laundry, outdoor spaces, and dishwashers. All apartments are pet-friendly and have access to the community space with a clubhouse, gym, hot tub, and basketball courts.
6 Units Available
Bethel
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
843 sqft
At The Crossings Apartments in Eugene, Oregon, you’ll love our spacious designs, relaxed atmosphere, and our commitment to you.
1 Unit Available
Santa Clara
3930 Shenstone Dr
3930 Shenstone Drive, Lane County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1904 sqft
3/2 1900sf North Eugene home - Single level home in great neighborhood! This home has been updated and features vaulted ceilings in living areas as well as master suite. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Santa Clara
400 Kingsbury Ave
400 Kingsbury Avenue, Lane County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1750 sqft
Wonderful 4bd/2bth Home with Solid Surface Flooring in Santa Clara! - This great 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home features a two-car garage, a large front yard and solid surface flooring! Also included is a spacious dining area, ample storage in both
1 Unit Available
Bethel
2022 Praslin
2022 Praslin Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
2022 Praslin Available 07/31/20 West Eugene 3BD/1BA w/ Fenced Yard, 2-Car Garage and Fireplace! Pets? - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located near Barger Drive in West Eugene. Has an open living room that features a wood fireplace.
1 Unit Available
Bethel
1622 Praslin St
1622 Praslin Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2040 sqft
1622 Praslin St Available 09/01/20 FURNISHED FAMILY HOME - Welcome to our lovely home. Our 3 bed/ 3 bath home is spacious, comfortable, and has all the amenities you need. Large home will be perfect for families or adults who desire thier own space.
1 Unit Available
Bethel
1647 Hamlet Ln
1647 Hamlet Lane, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1548 sqft
Large home with patio & minimal yard to care for - Open concept main floor with living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. New refrigerator to be purchased and installed shortly. Gas range, fireplace, hot water heater and furnace.
1 Unit Available
Santa Clara
1356 Zinfandel Lane
1356 Zinfandel Lane, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1342 sqft
1356 Zinfandel Lane Available 06/15/20 3BD/2BA River Road House - Wonderful one level home in Ryan Meadows! This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage is near shopping,restaurants, and bus line in a quiet River Road neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Santa Clara
3190 Zinnia Street
3190 Zinnia Street, Lane County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
This Light and Bright 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom duplex is on a corner lot, located close to shopping, schools, and more.
Results within 10 miles of Junction City
16 Units Available
Goodpasture Island
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,101
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,204
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1014 sqft
14 Units Available
River Road
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1200 sqft
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
31 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
11 Units Available
Goodpasture Island
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
37 Units Available
Harlow
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
2 Units Available
River Road
Riviera Village
130 River Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riviera Village is a charming apartment complex located on a park-like setting.
5 Units Available
Cal Young
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
9 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
Crescent Park
2940 Crescent Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
944 sqft
Crescent Park Apartments offer spacious one- and two-bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, in-unit laundry, and ample storage. Conveniently located near the Beltline and I-5, with on-site community amenities like a park and basketball courts.
18 Units Available
Jefferson Westside
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.
2 Units Available
Bethel
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,106
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Heron Meadows offers a relaxed backdrop for the way you live. From home, take a refreshing dip in the pool, enjoy an invigorating workout in the fitness center, or walk your furry companion across the street to Candlelight dog park.
47 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
5 Units Available
Churchill
Woodland Creek
1455 Bailey Hill Rd, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
852 sqft
You’ll love living at Woodland Creek Apartments. Property features include large grassy areas, TWO playgrounds, sports court, TWO swimming pools, ample parking, laundry facilities and nearby elementary, junior high and high schools.
7 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.
2 Units Available
Far West
West Hills Village
1459 City View St, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
720 sqft
We are proud to offer West Hills Village as your next home. Our professional staff is excited for you to come by for a tour.
