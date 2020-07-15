All apartments in Corvallis
2512 NW Grant Ave. - Grant2512

2512 Northwest Grant Avenue · (541) 752-4000
Location

2512 Northwest Grant Avenue, Corvallis, OR 97330
Chintimini

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2512 NW Grant Ave. - Grant2512 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2512 NW Grant Ave. - Grant2512 Available 08/01/20 Tired of cramped apartments and dorms? Check this out... - • Brand new home (2015) within walking distance of OSU Campus 3 blocks from Fred Meyer!
• Every bedroom is a master suite. Most have walk in closets. Rooms range in size from 160 square feet to 200 square feet. Double the space of your average apartment or dorm room.
• 5 Bedrooms, Den, and 6 baths
• Granite counter top vanities in each bathroom
• Faux wood floors throughout the whole home with high quality carpeting in each bedroom
• Fireplace
• Open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen is great for entertaining
• Great Kitchen with simulated granite/laminate counters, beautiful/spacious cabinets, two fridges, dishwasher, electric range, and built-in microwave
• Laundry room with washer and dryer included
• Large Garage insulated against extreme temperatures
• Locally and professionally managed by Chateau Management (www.yourchateau.com)! You can expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.

o Terms: Lease through June 2020

o Example pictures taken from different property with same floor plan and similar architectural features.

o Pet Policy: Pet Free Property

o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

© 2020 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED

(RLNE3069053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

