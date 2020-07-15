Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2512 NW Grant Ave. - Grant2512 Available 08/01/20 Tired of cramped apartments and dorms? Check this out... - • Brand new home (2015) within walking distance of OSU Campus 3 blocks from Fred Meyer!

• Every bedroom is a master suite. Most have walk in closets. Rooms range in size from 160 square feet to 200 square feet. Double the space of your average apartment or dorm room.

• 5 Bedrooms, Den, and 6 baths

• Granite counter top vanities in each bathroom

• Faux wood floors throughout the whole home with high quality carpeting in each bedroom

• Fireplace

• Open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen is great for entertaining

• Great Kitchen with simulated granite/laminate counters, beautiful/spacious cabinets, two fridges, dishwasher, electric range, and built-in microwave

• Laundry room with washer and dryer included

• Large Garage insulated against extreme temperatures

• Locally and professionally managed by Chateau Management (www.yourchateau.com)! You can expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.



o Terms: Lease through June 2020



o Example pictures taken from different property with same floor plan and similar architectural features.



o Pet Policy: Pet Free Property



o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



© 2020 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED



(RLNE3069053)