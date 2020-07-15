Amenities
2512 NW Grant Ave. - Grant2512 Available 08/01/20 Tired of cramped apartments and dorms? Check this out... - • Brand new home (2015) within walking distance of OSU Campus 3 blocks from Fred Meyer!
• Every bedroom is a master suite. Most have walk in closets. Rooms range in size from 160 square feet to 200 square feet. Double the space of your average apartment or dorm room.
• 5 Bedrooms, Den, and 6 baths
• Granite counter top vanities in each bathroom
• Faux wood floors throughout the whole home with high quality carpeting in each bedroom
• Fireplace
• Open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen is great for entertaining
• Great Kitchen with simulated granite/laminate counters, beautiful/spacious cabinets, two fridges, dishwasher, electric range, and built-in microwave
• Laundry room with washer and dryer included
• Large Garage insulated against extreme temperatures
• Locally and professionally managed by Chateau Management (www.yourchateau.com)! You can expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.
o Terms: Lease through June 2020
o Example pictures taken from different property with same floor plan and similar architectural features.
o Pet Policy: Pet Free Property
o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
© 2020 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED
(RLNE3069053)