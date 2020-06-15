All apartments in Coburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

32673 E. Locust St.

32673 East Locust Street · (541) 285-7384
Location

32673 East Locust Street, Coburg, OR 97408
Coburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 32673 E. Locust St. · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful house in quaint Coburg! - This charming house is located right by the park, and just a few minutes walk to downtown!

Two separate living areas. The front living room has a cozy gas fireplace. Two bedrooms and one bathroom are off of the living room. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet!

The kitchen has lots of storage space and countertops, eat-in bar to sit at.

The dining room and kitchen overlook the family room. The family room has beautiful open beams, a woodstove and French doors that lead to the patio and backyard.

The third bedroom and the 2nd full bath are off of the family room.

The patio is beautiful and perfect for entertaining! Large yard with tons of plants and flowers. Landscaping is included.

The laundry room is off the patio, and washer and dryer are included.

The outbuildings are not included.

No pets allowed. No smoking (cigarettes, vaping and marijuana) allowed at all on the property.

First full months rent and security deposit due at move-in. Applications required for each person 18+. $40.00 non-refundable application fee.

One-year lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4854665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

