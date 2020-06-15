32673 E. Locust St.

Amenities

Beautiful house in quaint Coburg! - This charming house is located right by the park, and just a few minutes walk to downtown!



Two separate living areas. The front living room has a cozy gas fireplace. Two bedrooms and one bathroom are off of the living room. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet!



The kitchen has lots of storage space and countertops, eat-in bar to sit at.



The dining room and kitchen overlook the family room. The family room has beautiful open beams, a woodstove and French doors that lead to the patio and backyard.



The third bedroom and the 2nd full bath are off of the family room.



The patio is beautiful and perfect for entertaining! Large yard with tons of plants and flowers. Landscaping is included.



The laundry room is off the patio, and washer and dryer are included.



The outbuildings are not included.



No pets allowed. No smoking (cigarettes, vaping and marijuana) allowed at all on the property.



First full months rent and security deposit due at move-in. Applications required for each person 18+. $40.00 non-refundable application fee.



One-year lease.



Call today to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



