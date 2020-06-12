Amenities

w/d hookup parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

170 SW Tahoma Street Available 06/26/20 Cascade Locks Rental - This charming, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Cascade Locks has been well taken care of. Large back yard, off-street parking for 2 cars and a great location in Cascade Locks, close to the school, grocery store, restaurants & gas station. No pets. No smoking.



Security Deposit: $1,800

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, water, sewer, trash)

Appliances: Refrigerator, Range

Laundry: W/D Hook-ups (W/D are NOT provided)

Yard Maintenance: Tenant Responsibility

Additional Information:

- Renter's insurance will be required.

- PO Box only.



For more information, or to apply online, please visit our website:

www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4697275)