Amenities
170 SW Tahoma Street Available 06/26/20 Cascade Locks Rental - This charming, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Cascade Locks has been well taken care of. Large back yard, off-street parking for 2 cars and a great location in Cascade Locks, close to the school, grocery store, restaurants & gas station. No pets. No smoking.
Security Deposit: $1,800
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, water, sewer, trash)
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range
Laundry: W/D Hook-ups (W/D are NOT provided)
Yard Maintenance: Tenant Responsibility
Additional Information:
- Renter's insurance will be required.
- PO Box only.
For more information, or to apply online, please visit our website:
www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4697275)