All apartments in Cascade Locks
Find more places like 170 SW Tahoma Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cascade Locks, OR
/
170 SW Tahoma Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

170 SW Tahoma Street

170 Southwest Tahoma Street · (541) 386-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

170 Southwest Tahoma Street, Cascade Locks, OR 97014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 170 SW Tahoma Street · Avail. Jun 26

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
170 SW Tahoma Street Available 06/26/20 Cascade Locks Rental - This charming, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Cascade Locks has been well taken care of. Large back yard, off-street parking for 2 cars and a great location in Cascade Locks, close to the school, grocery store, restaurants & gas station. No pets. No smoking.

Security Deposit: $1,800
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, water, sewer, trash)
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range
Laundry: W/D Hook-ups (W/D are NOT provided)
Yard Maintenance: Tenant Responsibility
Additional Information:
- Renter's insurance will be required.
- PO Box only.

For more information, or to apply online, please visit our website:
www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4697275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 SW Tahoma Street have any available units?
170 SW Tahoma Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 170 SW Tahoma Street have?
Some of 170 SW Tahoma Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 SW Tahoma Street currently offering any rent specials?
170 SW Tahoma Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 SW Tahoma Street pet-friendly?
No, 170 SW Tahoma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascade Locks.
Does 170 SW Tahoma Street offer parking?
Yes, 170 SW Tahoma Street does offer parking.
Does 170 SW Tahoma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 SW Tahoma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 SW Tahoma Street have a pool?
No, 170 SW Tahoma Street does not have a pool.
Does 170 SW Tahoma Street have accessible units?
No, 170 SW Tahoma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 170 SW Tahoma Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 SW Tahoma Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 170 SW Tahoma Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 SW Tahoma Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 170 SW Tahoma Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, OROregon City, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORCamas, WATroutdale, OR
Washougal, WAOrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAGladstone, ORMinnehaha, WAFairview, ORBarberton, WA
Brush Prairie, WASalmon Creek, WAHood River, ORSandy, ORBattle Ground, WAThe Dalles, ORWalnut Grove, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Portland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity