1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM
28 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canby, OR
Last updated May 27 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
111 Northwest 2nd Avenue
111 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Canby, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,310
650 sqft
Modern living in Downtown Canby! The Dahlia offers front door access to downtown Canby, restaurants, Wait City Park and the brand-new Canby Public Library.
Results within 5 miles of Canby
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wilsonville
7 Units Available
Bridge Creek
29697 SW Rose Ln, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,154
620 sqft
Charming community near Hathaway Neighborhood Park and Wilsonville High School on a 27-acre wooded area. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Pool and playground available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wilsonville
15 Units Available
Boulder Creek
6600 SW Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,240
720 sqft
Near Boeckman Creek Elementary School. Just a mile from I-5 and near I-205. Recently renovated apartments with ample storage and updated appliances. Garages provided. On-site pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Wilsonville
9 Units Available
Jory Trail
8750 SW Ash Meadows Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,147
700 sqft
Located just minutes from Wilsonville Fun Center, I-5 and I-205. Apartments include extra storage, granite countertops and built-in microwaves. Community features lush landscaping, fitness center and BBQ area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wilsonville
7 Units Available
TownCenter Park
29250 SW Parkway Ct, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, a gym and wood-burning fireplaces. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and biking trails. Just 20 minutes south of Portland, 30 minutes north of Salem.
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Wilsonville
14 Units Available
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,365
773 sqft
New luxury 1-4 bedroom apartments. Just minutes from I-5. Walk-in closets, granite counters and patio/balcony. Units with fireplace available. Community has swimming pool and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wilsonville
3 Units Available
Haven at Charbonneau
8755 SW Illahee Ct, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,368
726 sqft
Just off the Willamette River and I-5. Recently renovated community with a fireplace and updated appliances in each unit. On-site pool, hot tub and business center. Garages available. A tranquil area that's pet-friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Canby
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Parker Crest
24 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,500
813 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Clackamette Park
18 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,569
796 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
659 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mt. Park
12 Units Available
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,287
764 sqft
Situated in prestigious Mountain Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with expansive patios and generous storage spaces. Select homes feature island kitchens, walk-in pantries and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants enjoy complimentary Mountain Park Recreation Center membership.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
11 Units Available
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,108
612 sqft
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Westlake
17 Units Available
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,268
741 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
693 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wilsonville
14 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
688 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:35pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
23 Units Available
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,362
639 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Westlake
7 Units Available
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
685 sqft
Yards from Kruse Way and Meadows Road. Attractive community includes a swimming pool, clubhouse and tranquil courtyard. Homes feature a range, refrigerator, fireplace, hardwood floors, and carpeting.
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
21 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,297
674 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wilsonville
12 Units Available
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,459
798 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Mt. Park
6 Units Available
Milo at Mountain Park
2 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,507
820 sqft
Well-appointed apartments with thoughtful layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy access to a TV lounge, a swimming pool, a sundeck and covered parking. A short drive from Portland Community College Sylvania.
Last updated June 9 at 07:01pm
Hillendale
1 Unit Available
Hilltop Court
158 Warner Milne Road, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,125
642 sqft
Hilltop Court Apartments 158 Warner-Milne Road #2020 Available 07/01/20 Large 1 Bed 1 Bath Upper Level Apartment To Call Home - Self-guided Tours of Sanitized Homes Available Wouldnt it be nice to live one block away from a year-round farmers
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$2,050
792 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 04:00pm
First Addition
8 Units Available
The Oswegan
199 E Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,195
680 sqft
Luxury living complex features seasonal pool, clubhouse, fitness center and resident lounge. Located adjacent to Tryon Creek State National Area and within minutes of Millennium Park, Lake View Village and Country Club.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Gladstone
20 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,312
850 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
