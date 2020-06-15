13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

*11 Month Lease: $2,899 per month

*6 month Lease: $3,200 per month

*Month-to-Month Lease: $3,500 per month



Lovely and spacious home in desirable Bull Mountain! Rich hardwoods and high ceilings greet you as you enter this home. Prepare your favorite meals in the large kitchen complete with center island and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the best of outdoor living with huge deck and sweeping views. Home backs to green space, approx 5 min drive to Progress Ridge, New Seasons, Cinetopia & Big Al's. No pets and no smoking please.



*Microwave not included