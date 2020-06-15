All apartments in Bull Mountain
13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue

13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue · (503) 941-9024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue, Bull Mountain, OR 97223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jun 24

$2,899

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2828 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*11 Month Lease: $2,899 per month
*6 month Lease: $3,200 per month
*Month-to-Month Lease: $3,500 per month

Lovely and spacious home in desirable Bull Mountain! Rich hardwoods and high ceilings greet you as you enter this home. Prepare your favorite meals in the large kitchen complete with center island and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the best of outdoor living with huge deck and sweeping views. Home backs to green space, approx 5 min drive to Progress Ridge, New Seasons, Cinetopia & Big Al's. No pets and no smoking please.

*Microwave not included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue have any available units?
13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue has a unit available for $2,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue have?
Some of 13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bull Mountain.
Does 13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue offer parking?
No, 13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue have a pool?
No, 13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
