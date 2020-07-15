/
studio apartments
103 Studio Apartments for rent in Bethany, OR
Last updated July 15 at 12:26 AM
7 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Bethany
17406 Northwest Springville Road, Bethany, OR
Studio
$1,200
549 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bethany in Bethany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bethany
Last updated July 15 at 12:05 AM
5 Units Available
Central Beaverton
WESTLINE
4545 SW Angel Ave, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,362
790 sqft
Located near shopping, restaurants and more. Contemporary units with air conditioning and private balconies. Kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy access to a fire pit and clubhouse.
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
15 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Arbory
9250 NE Rockspring St, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,297
559 sqft
Located by U.S.-127 and within walking distance to Eastwood Towne Center. Spacious interiors with a gas fireplace, high ceilings and large walk-in closets. In a park-like setting. Private patios or balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 12:14 AM
15 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Tessera At Orenco Station
6523 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,310
604 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tessera At Orenco Station in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 AM
36 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,099
511 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
13 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Hub 9
980 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,230
565 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! 3 Months Free Parking + 1/2 Off Deposit! Call Us for Details! Upscale urban living on the front-end…a modern haven on the backend.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Triple Creek
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,118
475 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Rowlock
6380 Northeast Cherry Drive, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,280
537 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Rowlock Apartments - A Mashup of History and Creativity on the MAX.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Vector
967 Northeast Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,250
479 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Northeast Hillsboro
Platform 14
1030 NE Orenco Station Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,350
577 sqft
You’ll find Platform 14 apartments at Hillsboro’s Orenco Station, just steps from the MAX Light Rail Blue Line to Portland.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
206 Apartments
2451 NW 206th Ave, Hillsboro, OR
Studio
$1,253
475 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of the city. Resort-style amenities include a large pool and sundeck. Free bike storage. Each apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
32 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Rise Central
12875 SW Crescent Street, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,665
560 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! In the middle of Beaverton, Oregon, you’ll find The Rise Central Apartments, a one-of-a-kind community.
Last updated July 15 at 12:07 AM
13 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Element 170
1563 Southwest 172nd Terrace, Aloha, OR
Studio
$1,199
457 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Element 170 in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 12:41 AM
9 Units Available
St. Johns
North Louie
7448 N St. Louis Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
379 sqft
Centrally and conveniently located just 5 blocks from the St. Johns Bridge and just off N. Lombard, North Louie offers easy access to Forest Park, HWY 30 & 26, NW Alphabet District, downtown Portland, the Pearl District, and Hillsboro.
Last updated July 15 at 05:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Beaverton
5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue 56
5840 Southwest Erickson Avenue, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$990
400 sqft
Please call at 503-644-5635 for more informations.
Results within 10 miles of Bethany
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,175
484 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
23 Units Available
Nob Hill
Maestro
1755 Northwest Kearney Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
503 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated July 15 at 12:13 AM
62 Units Available
Nob Hill
Derby Slabtown
1075 Northwest 16th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,252
226 sqft
We're more than just an apartment building. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Nob Hill
The George Besaw
2323 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,302
506 sqft
Old World charm meets contemporary-boutique in one of Portland's most revered and historic neighborhoods.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Esther Short
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,480
532 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
20 Units Available
South Portland
The Ardea
3720 SW Bond Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,500
860 sqft
Convenient to I-5. High-rise apartment community offering spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Apartments feature open living spaces with modern amenities, such as high-end appliances, built-in storage, hardwood floors and stone counters.
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
18 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,040
426 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,461
609 sqft
The Delta Park Center, Portland World Market and Willamette River are nearby this property. Community amenities include a fitness studio, underground parking and EV charging stations. Apartments feature bamboo flooring, room service and modern kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 12:26 AM
12 Units Available
Nob Hill
Uptown NW Collection
2240 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,127
620 sqft
Gracing the heart of the stylish Northwest district, The Franklin Ide is an elegant, stylish and very comfortable collection of 92 apartment homes.
