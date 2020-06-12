/
amity
4 Apartments for rent in Amity, OR📍
494 SW Mt Rainier Street
494 SW Mt Rainier St, McMinnville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1954 sqft
494 SW Mt Rainier Street Available 06/15/20 Four Bedroom Beauty in McMinnville On A Large Lot! - Come home to this 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath located in a great neighborhood with nice views. Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances.
396 SW Mt Rainier St
396 SW Mt Rainier St, McMinnville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
2489 sqft
396 SW Mt Rainier St Available 06/20/20 2016 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath in Mcminnville Or - 2016 Large 4-bedroom 2.5 bath 2498 sq ft home with great amenities, spacious great room. Four bedrooms are on the upper level.
1135 NE Baker St.
1135 NE Baker St, McMinnville, OR
1 Bedroom
$795
530 sqft
1-Bedroom House in McMinnville near Downtown - Charming 1 bedroom cottage in McMinnville. Full kitchen with oven range and refrigerator, small deck in the front and a locking storage area off to the side. W/S/G included in rent.
Some of the colleges located in the Amity area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, Oregon State University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
