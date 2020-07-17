All apartments in Albany
838 NW Riverbow Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

838 NW Riverbow Ave

838 Riverbow Avenue · (541) 248-3993
Location

838 Riverbow Avenue, Albany, OR 97321

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 838 NW Riverbow Ave · Avail. Aug 5

$1,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
838 NW Riverbow Ave Available 08/05/20 Nice 3 bed/2.5 bath Home in Quiet North Albany - This is a great 3 bed, 2.5 bath, North Albany home located in a quiet neighborhood! Its conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, athletic facilities, urgent care, Corvallis and downtown Albany. The home features a large kitchen and includes refrigerator, range, oven & dishwasher, a Master Suite complete with walk in closet, a large living room, and a great patio to enjoy your summers sitting under the cherry tree with a fenced yard and shed. Tenant responsible for landscaping & all utilities.

If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at www.watsonmanagementservices.com.

DEPOSITS & FEES:
?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50
?Security Deposit: 1.5x monthly rent + $500 (minimum upon approved credit)
?Cleaning Deposit: $500
?Additional deposits: $350 for small animal, $450 for med animal, $550 for large animal

In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:
?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in denial)
?Copy of Photo ID
?Copy of Social security card or equivalent
?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR
?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR
?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR
?Current Section 8 voucher and voucher worksheet (if applicable)

NOTICE: Any applications missing any of the above requirements will be denied. All application fees are non-refundable.

Rental Terms: One-year lease.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.

(RLNE2924035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 NW Riverbow Ave have any available units?
838 NW Riverbow Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 838 NW Riverbow Ave have?
Some of 838 NW Riverbow Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 NW Riverbow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
838 NW Riverbow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 NW Riverbow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 838 NW Riverbow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 838 NW Riverbow Ave offer parking?
No, 838 NW Riverbow Ave does not offer parking.
Does 838 NW Riverbow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 NW Riverbow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 NW Riverbow Ave have a pool?
No, 838 NW Riverbow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 838 NW Riverbow Ave have accessible units?
No, 838 NW Riverbow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 838 NW Riverbow Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 838 NW Riverbow Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 838 NW Riverbow Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 838 NW Riverbow Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
