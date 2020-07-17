Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

838 NW Riverbow Ave Available 08/05/20 Nice 3 bed/2.5 bath Home in Quiet North Albany - This is a great 3 bed, 2.5 bath, North Albany home located in a quiet neighborhood! Its conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, athletic facilities, urgent care, Corvallis and downtown Albany. The home features a large kitchen and includes refrigerator, range, oven & dishwasher, a Master Suite complete with walk in closet, a large living room, and a great patio to enjoy your summers sitting under the cherry tree with a fenced yard and shed. Tenant responsible for landscaping & all utilities.



If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at www.watsonmanagementservices.com.



DEPOSITS & FEES:

?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50

?Security Deposit: 1.5x monthly rent + $500 (minimum upon approved credit)

?Cleaning Deposit: $500

?Additional deposits: $350 for small animal, $450 for med animal, $550 for large animal



In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:

?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in denial)

?Copy of Photo ID

?Copy of Social security card or equivalent

?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR

?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR

?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR

?Current Section 8 voucher and voucher worksheet (if applicable)



NOTICE: Any applications missing any of the above requirements will be denied. All application fees are non-refundable.



Rental Terms: One-year lease.



Disclaimer: The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.



