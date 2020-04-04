822 NW Riverbow Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom House - Move In Ready! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House with 2 car garage has been recently renovated with all new interior paint, flooring, cabinets, counter tops, appliances and more!



Located in North Albany Elementary, North Albany Middle and West Albany High School districts.



No Smoking.



Pet friendly! 2 pet maximum with breed restrictions. Please call 541.791.4052 for more info!



Tenant pays utilities and maintains yard.



$50 non-refundable application fee per adult. Online Applications Available.



Please call during business hours to set up showing, Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm closed for lunch 12:30 -1:30 pm.



*Security deposit listed is a minimum, actual security deposit depends on application results.



(RLNE5632174)