All apartments in Albany
Find more places like 822 NW Riverbow Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albany, OR
/
822 NW Riverbow Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

822 NW Riverbow Ave

822 Riverbow Avenue · (541) 791-4052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albany
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

822 Riverbow Avenue, Albany, OR 97321

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 822 NW Riverbow Ave · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom House - Move In Ready! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House with 2 car garage has been recently renovated with all new interior paint, flooring, cabinets, counter tops, appliances and more!

Located in North Albany Elementary, North Albany Middle and West Albany High School districts.

No Smoking.

Pet friendly! 2 pet maximum with breed restrictions. Please call 541.791.4052 for more info!

Tenant pays utilities and maintains yard.

$50 non-refundable application fee per adult. Online Applications Available.

Please call during business hours to set up showing, Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm closed for lunch 12:30 -1:30 pm.

*Security deposit listed is a minimum, actual security deposit depends on application results.

(RLNE5632174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 NW Riverbow Ave have any available units?
822 NW Riverbow Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 822 NW Riverbow Ave have?
Some of 822 NW Riverbow Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 NW Riverbow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
822 NW Riverbow Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 NW Riverbow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 NW Riverbow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 822 NW Riverbow Ave offer parking?
Yes, 822 NW Riverbow Ave does offer parking.
Does 822 NW Riverbow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 NW Riverbow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 NW Riverbow Ave have a pool?
No, 822 NW Riverbow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 822 NW Riverbow Ave have accessible units?
No, 822 NW Riverbow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 822 NW Riverbow Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 NW Riverbow Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 NW Riverbow Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 NW Riverbow Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 822 NW Riverbow Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Albany 2 BedroomsAlbany 3 Bedrooms
Albany Apartments with GarageAlbany Dog Friendly Apartments
Albany Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Sherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORFour Corners, ORJunction City, ORSilverton, OR
Lebanon, ORNewberg, ORDallas, ORSweet Home, ORCreswell, ORKeizer, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity