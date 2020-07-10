All apartments in Albany
Location

576 Bridle Springs St SE, Albany, OR 97322

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful Brand New Construction - Upgrades with over $30,000 of options:

PHOTOS IN LISTING ARE OF THE MODEL HOME and similar to what 576 SE Bridle Springs home will actually be......

Covered backyard patio, Air conditioning unit, Quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathroom, Upgraded faucets, Landscaping with sprinklers front and back, Window blinds included, French-door ice- making refrigerator included, Garage door opener, Extra windows in bathroom,
Customized coloring inside/outside, Quiet and safe lot in the middle of the street, No big
utility boxes nearby, Great natural lighting with only single-floor neighbor south-side.
Enjoy parks, close proximity to several great shopping and dining areas, nearby the
Linn County Fairground and Expo Center with incredibly easy access to I-5. Professionally managed or home owner within area.

The 1408 square foot Edgewood is a mid-sized home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths that will cater to those who value both comfort and efficiency in a single level home. An award-winning designed kitchen, featuring a breakfast bar and ample counter space, overlooks both the spacious living
and dining rooms. The separate master suite affords you privacy and features two large
closets in addition to a dual vanity ensuite. The two sizeable bedrooms - one of which
may be used as an optional den - share a full bathroom and complete this design-smart
home plan. Renters Insurance is required.

If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at watsonmanagementservices.com or in-person, applications are $50 per adult.

DEPOSITS & FEES:
?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50
?Security Deposit: First, Last and Security Deposit

In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:
?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in denial)
?Copy of Photo ID
?Copy of Social security card or equivalent
?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR
?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR
?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR

NOTICE: Any applications missing any of the above requirements will be denied. All application fees are non-refundable.

The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.

(RLNE5113116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 576 SE Bridle Springs have any available units?
576 SE Bridle Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albany, OR.
What amenities does 576 SE Bridle Springs have?
Some of 576 SE Bridle Springs's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 576 SE Bridle Springs currently offering any rent specials?
576 SE Bridle Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 576 SE Bridle Springs pet-friendly?
No, 576 SE Bridle Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany.
Does 576 SE Bridle Springs offer parking?
Yes, 576 SE Bridle Springs offers parking.
Does 576 SE Bridle Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 576 SE Bridle Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 576 SE Bridle Springs have a pool?
No, 576 SE Bridle Springs does not have a pool.
Does 576 SE Bridle Springs have accessible units?
No, 576 SE Bridle Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 576 SE Bridle Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 576 SE Bridle Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 576 SE Bridle Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 576 SE Bridle Springs has units with air conditioning.
