Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage recently renovated air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautiful Brand New Construction - Upgrades with over $30,000 of options:



PHOTOS IN LISTING ARE OF THE MODEL HOME and similar to what 576 SE Bridle Springs home will actually be......



Covered backyard patio, Air conditioning unit, Quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathroom, Upgraded faucets, Landscaping with sprinklers front and back, Window blinds included, French-door ice- making refrigerator included, Garage door opener, Extra windows in bathroom,

Customized coloring inside/outside, Quiet and safe lot in the middle of the street, No big

utility boxes nearby, Great natural lighting with only single-floor neighbor south-side.

Enjoy parks, close proximity to several great shopping and dining areas, nearby the

Linn County Fairground and Expo Center with incredibly easy access to I-5. Professionally managed or home owner within area.



The 1408 square foot Edgewood is a mid-sized home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths that will cater to those who value both comfort and efficiency in a single level home. An award-winning designed kitchen, featuring a breakfast bar and ample counter space, overlooks both the spacious living

and dining rooms. The separate master suite affords you privacy and features two large

closets in addition to a dual vanity ensuite. The two sizeable bedrooms - one of which

may be used as an optional den - share a full bathroom and complete this design-smart

home plan. Renters Insurance is required.



If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at watsonmanagementservices.com or in-person, applications are $50 per adult.



DEPOSITS & FEES:

?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50

?Security Deposit: First, Last and Security Deposit



In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:

?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in denial)

?Copy of Photo ID

?Copy of Social security card or equivalent

?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR

?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR

?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR



NOTICE: Any applications missing any of the above requirements will be denied. All application fees are non-refundable.



The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.



(RLNE5113116)