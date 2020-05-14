Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace range

542 38th Ave Available 06/19/20 Pet Friendly Single-Story 3Bed w/Garage - This single level 3 bedroom 1 bathroom features an open kitchen, fenced back yard, washer/dryer hookups, and an attached garage. Heating is a combination of cadet and base-board style electric heaters. Water heater and range are electric.



Within walking distance to Draper Park and Pineway Park. Near Deerfield Park, South Albany High School, Oak Elementary School, Lafayette Elementary School, and Calapooia Middle School.



All utilities and lawn maintenance will be the responsibility of the tenant.



$50 non-refundable application fee per adult. No smoking or vaping of any kind.



Pet Friendly Call for Details. Maximum Two Pets With Breed Restrictions. No Weight Limit.



Call during business hours to schedule a showing or request an online application.

Monday - Friday 9 am to 5 pm closed for lunch 12:30-1:30 pm.

Ask for Daniel for more property specific information.



*security deposit listed is the minimum, actual security deposit based on application results.

**Decorative fireplace in the living room is not for tenant use - aesthetic purposes only



(RLNE4508622)