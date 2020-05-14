All apartments in Albany
Last updated May 14 2020

542 38th Ave

542 38th Avenue Southeast · (541) 791-4052
Location

542 38th Avenue Southeast, Albany, OR 97322

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 542 38th Ave · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 996 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
542 38th Ave Available 06/19/20 Pet Friendly Single-Story 3Bed w/Garage - This single level 3 bedroom 1 bathroom features an open kitchen, fenced back yard, washer/dryer hookups, and an attached garage. Heating is a combination of cadet and base-board style electric heaters. Water heater and range are electric.

Within walking distance to Draper Park and Pineway Park. Near Deerfield Park, South Albany High School, Oak Elementary School, Lafayette Elementary School, and Calapooia Middle School.

All utilities and lawn maintenance will be the responsibility of the tenant.

$50 non-refundable application fee per adult. No smoking or vaping of any kind.

Pet Friendly Call for Details. Maximum Two Pets With Breed Restrictions. No Weight Limit.

Call during business hours to schedule a showing or request an online application.
Monday - Friday 9 am to 5 pm closed for lunch 12:30-1:30 pm.
Ask for Daniel for more property specific information.

*security deposit listed is the minimum, actual security deposit based on application results.
**Decorative fireplace in the living room is not for tenant use - aesthetic purposes only

(RLNE4508622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 38th Ave have any available units?
542 38th Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 542 38th Ave have?
Some of 542 38th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 38th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
542 38th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 38th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 542 38th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 542 38th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 542 38th Ave does offer parking.
Does 542 38th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 542 38th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 38th Ave have a pool?
No, 542 38th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 542 38th Ave have accessible units?
No, 542 38th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 542 38th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 542 38th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 542 38th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 542 38th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
