All apartments in Albany
Find more places like 3217 Gwen Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albany, OR
/
3217 Gwen Pl
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

3217 Gwen Pl

3217 Gwen Place Southeast · (541) 248-3993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albany
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3217 Gwen Place Southeast, Albany, OR 97322

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3217 Gwen Pl · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1417 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3217 Gwen Pl Available 05/05/20 3 bed/2 bath home in Grand Prairie Crossing - AVAILABLE 5/5/20
Beautiful, 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Grand Prairie Crossings Subdivision, located close to parks, shopping, medical clinics, and main roads. This 1417 sq ft home comes with many great features, such as a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings in main living areas & master bedroom, slider to back patio, covered front porch, and indoor laundry. The island kitchen is absolutely gorgeous. This home also has a spacious, relaxing, master bedroom complete with vaulted ceilings, a private master bathroom with dual sinks, and a walk-in closet. To top it off, this home has air conditioning.

If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at watsonmanagementservices.com or in-person at 626 Queen Ave. SW Suite A. Albany OR 97322. Applications are $50 per adult.

***This home is currently occupied, so please do not disturb current tenants. Our office will coordinate showings with any interested applicants with current tenants. Home will be available for rental after 5/5/2020**

DEPOSITS & APPLICATION FEES:
?Security Deposit: 1.5x monthly rent (minimum upon approved credit)
?Cleaning Deposit: $500
?Carpet/Floor Fee: $500 (non-refundable)
?Additional deposits: $350 for small animal, $450 for med animal, $550 for large animal
?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50

In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:
?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in denial)
?Copy of Photo ID
?Copy of Social security card or equivalent
?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR
?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR
?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR
?Current Section 8 voucher and voucher worksheet (if applicable)

NOTICE: Any applications missing any of the above requirements will be denied. All application fees are non-refundable.

If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at www.watsonmanagementservices.com.

Pet Policy:
Cats allowed
Small dogs allowed

Rental Terms: One-year lease.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3392741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 Gwen Pl have any available units?
3217 Gwen Pl has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3217 Gwen Pl have?
Some of 3217 Gwen Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 Gwen Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Gwen Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Gwen Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3217 Gwen Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albany.
Does 3217 Gwen Pl offer parking?
No, 3217 Gwen Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3217 Gwen Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 Gwen Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Gwen Pl have a pool?
No, 3217 Gwen Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3217 Gwen Pl have accessible units?
No, 3217 Gwen Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 Gwen Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3217 Gwen Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3217 Gwen Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3217 Gwen Pl has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3217 Gwen Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Albany 2 BedroomsAlbany 3 Bedrooms
Albany Apartments with GarageAlbany Dog Friendly Apartments
Albany Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Sherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORFour Corners, ORJunction City, ORSilverton, OR
Lebanon, ORNewberg, ORDallas, ORSweet Home, ORCreswell, ORKeizer, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity