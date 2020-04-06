Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning fireplace furnished carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8

3217 Gwen Pl Available 05/05/20 3 bed/2 bath home in Grand Prairie Crossing - AVAILABLE 5/5/20

Beautiful, 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Grand Prairie Crossings Subdivision, located close to parks, shopping, medical clinics, and main roads. This 1417 sq ft home comes with many great features, such as a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings in main living areas & master bedroom, slider to back patio, covered front porch, and indoor laundry. The island kitchen is absolutely gorgeous. This home also has a spacious, relaxing, master bedroom complete with vaulted ceilings, a private master bathroom with dual sinks, and a walk-in closet. To top it off, this home has air conditioning.



If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at watsonmanagementservices.com or in-person at 626 Queen Ave. SW Suite A. Albany OR 97322. Applications are $50 per adult.



***This home is currently occupied, so please do not disturb current tenants. Our office will coordinate showings with any interested applicants with current tenants. Home will be available for rental after 5/5/2020**



DEPOSITS & APPLICATION FEES:

?Security Deposit: 1.5x monthly rent (minimum upon approved credit)

?Cleaning Deposit: $500

?Carpet/Floor Fee: $500 (non-refundable)

?Additional deposits: $350 for small animal, $450 for med animal, $550 for large animal

?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50



In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:

?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in denial)

?Copy of Photo ID

?Copy of Social security card or equivalent

?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR

?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR

?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR

?Current Section 8 voucher and voucher worksheet (if applicable)



NOTICE: Any applications missing any of the above requirements will be denied. All application fees are non-refundable.



If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at www.watsonmanagementservices.com.



Pet Policy:

Cats allowed

Small dogs allowed



Rental Terms: One-year lease.



Disclaimer: The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3392741)