Across the Street From the SWOSU Campus! - This one bed one bath duplex is literally directly across the street from the SWOSU campus. It has been updated with wood floors and zoned baseboard electric heaters. 2 window units: one in the living room and one in the bedroom. The kitchen includes a refrigerator and stove and overlooks a large yard which is a common area for neighboring tenants. The bathroom has a full tub/shower combination. This is one of the few one bedroom apartments we manage that has it's own washer/dryer hook-up. All tenants have designated permitted parking. Tenants pay their own utilities Electric:PSO; Gas: Centerpoint (only hot water) and water with City of Weatherford. All yard maintenance is provided by the owner.



(RLNE4558285)