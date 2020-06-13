/
elk city
6 Apartments for rent in Elk City, OK📍
120 Carpenter Ln
120 Carpenter Lane, Elk City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$350
740 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN ELK CITY! NO DEPOSIT! - Property is being offered BELOW market rent with NO deposit.
217 South Randall Avenue
217 South Randall Avenue, Elk City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath, nice home just off of Randall. New Roof, well maintained. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/217-s-randall-ave-elk-city-ok-73644-usa/292dd94f-7fb2-4103-aac3-7f0c0ddfef0c (RLNE5762277)
107 Aspen Lane
107 Aspen Ln, Elk City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$695
1179 sqft
107 Aspen Lane Available 06/15/20 - (RLNE5857630)
106 Chuckwagon
106 Chuckwagon, Elk City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1698 sqft
This adorable 3 bed/2 bath NEW BUILD has been updated! The main area of the home has an open concept with vaulted ceilings and an ample amount of natural light due to the many windows! Master suite possesses a double sink vanity in the bathroom with
911 Bowman Avenue
911 North Bowman Avenue, Elk City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2108 sqft
This Two-Story home is situated on a large corner lot in the highly sought Grandview Addition. Spacious Home w/ Aprx 2,108 Sqr Ft and First Floor Master. Sunken living room w/ gas log fireplace opens up to dining/kitchen.
1900 West Broadway Avenue - E-35
1900 West Broadway Avenue, Elk City, OK
1 Bedroom
$500
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet Area- Good Schools-Close to Shopping Newly renovated: Amenities: ~Laundry Room with 6 washers/ 6 dryers (large capacity) ~Volleyball net ~Horseshoe Pit ~Corn-hole ( Beanbag toss) ~Covered Pavilions with BBQ grills and seating w/ tables
