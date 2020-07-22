/
custer county
10 Apartments for rent in Custer County, OK📍
101 NW Main Street
101 Northwest Main Street, Weatherford, OK
2 Bedrooms
$550
Cute 2 bed 1 bath home that has been recently renovated. New flooring and paint throughout. Covered patio/storage area. Small/Medium size pets allowed with additional $150 non-refundable deposit. Available immediately.
10340 N. 2386 ROAD
10340 N 2386 Rd, Weatherford, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
Rural mobile home with horse barn - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home has been recently updated with fresh paint inside and out; a new metal roof and paved parking under the 2 car attached carport.
10851 N. 2440 Rd Weatherford, OK 73096
10851 N 2440 Rd, Custer County, OK
2 Bedrooms
$650
Country living on 1 acre - This 2 bedroom 1 bath mobile home is great for someone who enjoys peace and quiet and country living. Located approx 7 miles south of I-40 on 2440 Rd.
1600 SANWOOD
1600 Sanwood St, Weatherford, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2012 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home! - This 1.5 story home has over 2,000 square feet of living area and a 2 car attached garage. A spacious den and fireplace adjoin a full kitchen with eating bar, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.
1008 N. BRADLEY
1008 North Bradley Street, Weatherford, OK
1 Bedroom
$385
Across the Street From the SWOSU Campus! - This one bed one bath duplex is literally directly across the street from the SWOSU campus. It has been updated with wood floors and zoned baseboard electric heaters.
Results within 5 miles of Custer County
220 E 4th St
220 E 4th St, Hydro, OK
3 Bedrooms
$650
Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath in Hydro, OK 73048 - If you are looking for a nice property to rent in Hydro, OK then you need to see this one! Beautifully maintained inside and out. Central gas heat and central electric AC.
Results within 10 miles of Custer County
911 Bowman Avenue
911 North Bowman Avenue, Elk City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2108 sqft
This Two-Story home is situated on a large corner lot in the highly sought Grandview Addition. Spacious Home w/ Aprx 2,108 Sqr Ft and First Floor Master. Sunken living room w/ gas log fireplace opens up to dining/kitchen.
1011 W 5th Street
1011 West 5th Street, Elk City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$675
1398 sqft
Adorable Home For Rent! This charming property has refinished hardwood floors, updated bathroom, recently installed windows, interior laundry hookup and the exterior has a fresh coat of paint. Huge backyard with storm shelter.
217 South Randall Avenue
217 South Randall Avenue, Elk City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath, nice home just off of Randall. New Roof, well maintained. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/217-s-randall-ave-elk-city-ok-73644-usa/292dd94f-7fb2-4103-aac3-7f0c0ddfef0c (RLNE5762277)
1900 West Broadway Avenue - I-74
1900 West Broadway Avenue, Elk City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$699
1000 sqft
Quiet Area- Good Schools-Close to Shopping Newly renovated: Amenities: ~Laundry Room with 6 washers/ 6 dryers (large capacity) ~Volleyball net ~Horseshoe Pit ~Corn-hole ( Beanbag toss) ~Covered Pavilions with BBQ grills and seating w/ tables
