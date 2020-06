Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly internet access dogs allowed

Convient Locactaion and Low Maintence - You will love this furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo on 6018 nw 53rd terrece in Warr Acres. This property has FREE

WI-FI. Property features washer and dryer, pots and pans, living, dining and bedroom furniture in both bedrooms. Easy access to highway and close to shopping. This property will not last long. Call today to schedule your tour.



Call or send us a message today today schedule your personal viewing.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4977801)