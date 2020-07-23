Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

41 Apartments for rent in Sand Springs, OK with garages

Sand Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
3417 S WALNUT CREEK
3417 South Walnut Creek Drive, Sand Springs, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom / 1 bath / detached garage home for rent. Keyless entry with smart lock technology, new hard wood floors, new appliances, new paint. Conveniently located near Pratt Elementary School and family park.

1 of 16

Last updated May 27 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Angus Valley Acres
703 Tobago Drive
703 Tobago Drive, Sand Springs, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1322 sqft
3/2/2 Single story. 3rd bedroom could be used for office. New Carpet & New Roof in May 2020. Master has private bath & walk-in closet. Utility room inside & separate. Fully fenced backyard. Circular drive. Near pass through to Angus Valley Park.

1 of 10

Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3 W 32nd Court
3 West 32nd Street, Sand Springs, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1500 sqft
Newer unit 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1-car garage. Granite kitchen w/pantry, stainless sink, gas stove & eat-at bar. Master is down w/walk-in closet & bath. 2 beds up + full bath. Covered patio & full privacy fence. Pets negotiable. Pratt Elementary School.
Results within 5 miles of Sand Springs

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4339 South 30th West Avenue
4339 South 30th West Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
866 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home Zero deposit possible - Adorable home on huge lot! Living open to kitchen and dining. Large master with 1/2 bath. 2nd Bedroom with large closet. Hall bath with whirlpool tub. 1 car garage and 1 car workshop.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Carriage Trail
4802 N Elwood Ave W
4802 North Elwood Avenue, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$650
1150 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath house with 1 Car Garage - This 3 bedroom house has 1 bathroom and a 1 car garage with a fenced yard. New paint and flooring. Ready to move in. Pet Deposit is $250 per pet. Please call 918-895-7868 for more details. (RLNE4812944)

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Red Fork-Park Grove
3763 W 42nd Place
3763 West 42nd Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1300 sqft
Nice house in quiet neighborhood Good size garage, good size yard Call Dan for a viewing
Results within 10 miles of Sand Springs
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
19 Units Available
Brookside
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,270
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
19 Units Available
Riverview
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1033 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1401 sqft
This downtown community offers garage parking, gated access, three elevators and concierge services. Apartments include granite countertops, private balconies and wood plank flooring. Utica Square, Maple Park and the Arkansas River are all within eyesight.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
13 Units Available
Kensington
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
10 Units Available
Villa Grove
French Villa Apartments
4746 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the carefree lifestyle that you deserve! French Villa offers a range of affordable floorplans in a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
16 Units Available
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$910
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
182 Units Available
Riverview
The Cosmopolitan
1717 Riverside Dr, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,186
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,366
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1224 sqft
Voted #1 Best New Development by Oklahoma's Magazine's Best of the Best for 2020! We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 23 at 02:17 PM
9 Units Available
Grandview Heights
12302 S Yukon Ave, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1111 sqft
Enjoy amenities like two dog parks, a gym, a resort-style pool and a basketball court. The South Tulsa apartments feature vaulted ceilings, sunrooms and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to downtown Tulsa via nearby Highway 75.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated February 10 at 03:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Avignon Townhomes
1902 E 74th Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1958 sqft
Large three-bedroom townhomes with double vanities, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a sport court and on-site laundry facilities. Near Victory Christian School.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
South Peoria
56 E 52nd Street
56 East 52nd Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1129 sqft
Super nice bungalow style, beautiful hardwoods, Kitchen updated with granite counters, newly remodeled cabinets, two living areas, ceramic floors in kitchen and bath, close to Brookside and Riverside Trails.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Brookside
4919 South Detroit Avenue
4919 South Detroit Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
4919 South Detroit Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home Zero deposit possible - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home move in ready! Completely updated home in a great location.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Turner Park
111 South Louisville Avenue
111 South Louisville Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
804 sqft
2 bedroom House! - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house available for an immediate move in!!! This house has beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and fenced in backyard. 1 car garage with full size washer and dryer hookups.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brookside
934 E 37th Place
934 East 37th Place, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
775 sqft
Gorgeous duplex unit on large lot with garage -- NO PETS ALLOWED - This fantastic 2 bed / 1 bath duplex unit is a little slice of heaven.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Maple Ridge Historic District
2161 South Owasso Place
2161 South Owasso Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1946 sqft
2161 South Owasso Place Available 08/15/20 21st & Peoria!!! LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, 2 car garage home located at 21st & Peoria near Woodward Park!! Available for an August move in.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Ridge
1913 East 50th Street North
1913 East 50th Street North, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1237 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home, Zero Deposit Available - Newly Renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home move-in ready. Newly painted, new flooring in kitchen and laundry room, fenced in yard, and much more. NO pets allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chamberlian
618 East 49th Place North
618 East 49th Place North, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$650
864 sqft
Quiet neighborhood with large yard!! - 3 bed 1 bath single home available for rent. Great starter home for a motivated individual! Large floorplan with spacious backyard. Garage perfect for a small shop or to store a small vehicle.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2824 E. 85th St., Unit 140
2824 East 85th Street, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2015 sqft
Beautiful Updated Townhouse In The Timbers - Jenks School District! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3701 S Richmond Avenue
3701 South Richmond Avenue, Tulsa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1252 sqft
3701 S Richmond Avenue Available 08/15/20 4 Bedroom Home In The Heart Of The City! - Original wood floors, large kitchen, covered back patio, garage conversion to large laundry room. Additional room off the kitchen could be work out room, or office.

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brookside
1314 East 35th Place
1314 East 35th Place, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2500 sqft
1314 East 35th Place Available 09/05/20 Beautiful Brookside SMART HOME now available! - This incredible, luxury smart home boasts lutron lighting and shades that automatically open and close according to the schedule you set, fully Apple Home wired
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Sand Springs, OK

Sand Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

