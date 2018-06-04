Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

2668 S Vandalia Ave. Available 06/26/20 Available In Mid-Town! - Nicely maintained 3 bed, 1.5 bath home with beautiful hardwoods. Kitchen with breakfast nook, formal dining/living. Backyard is a retreat! Mature trees, large covered patio for relaxing, fenced yard. Stoned pathway to garden shed. Easy highway access, minutes to downtown.



For more details or to schedule a showing please call or text Danielle Spann @ 918.442.7824.



Please also view our other inventory at www.mcgrawpropertymanagement.com



(RLNE3186283)