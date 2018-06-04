All apartments in Tulsa
2668 S Vandalia Ave.

2668 South Vandalia Avenue
Location

2668 South Vandalia Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74114
Mayo Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2668 S Vandalia Ave. Available 06/26/20 Available In Mid-Town! - Nicely maintained 3 bed, 1.5 bath home with beautiful hardwoods. Kitchen with breakfast nook, formal dining/living. Backyard is a retreat! Mature trees, large covered patio for relaxing, fenced yard. Stoned pathway to garden shed. Easy highway access, minutes to downtown.

For more details or to schedule a showing please call or text Danielle Spann @ 918.442.7824.

Please also view our other inventory at www.mcgrawpropertymanagement.com

(RLNE3186283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2668 S Vandalia Ave. have any available units?
2668 S Vandalia Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tulsa, OK.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
Is 2668 S Vandalia Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2668 S Vandalia Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2668 S Vandalia Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2668 S Vandalia Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulsa.
Does 2668 S Vandalia Ave. offer parking?
No, 2668 S Vandalia Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2668 S Vandalia Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2668 S Vandalia Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2668 S Vandalia Ave. have a pool?
No, 2668 S Vandalia Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2668 S Vandalia Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2668 S Vandalia Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2668 S Vandalia Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2668 S Vandalia Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2668 S Vandalia Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2668 S Vandalia Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
