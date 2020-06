Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

3/2/2 Craftsman Style Home! New! New! New! - This charming home has the classic craftsman look with all the modern features of a new home. It is a three bedroom, two full bath home full of amenities.



- LOCATION. Kendall Whittier Neighborhood, walking distance to downtown



- OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Includes a huge living/kitchen area for entertaining



- MASTER SUITE. Luxurious master suite with walk in closet and attached bathroom



-2 CAR GARAGE. Coveted parking space or great for storage



-FENCED YARD



-ALARM SYSTEM. Monitoring service paid by tenant



- Washer/Dryer Included! - ENERGY EFFICIENT FEATURES: - High-efficiency windows - Blown-in Insulation - New Energy-Star appliances (including Washer and Dryer!).



***Security deposit options available. Standard deposit of $1700 OR monthly fee of approx. $10/mo (varies based on credit score).



****Contact Tallgrass Management 918-376-0062 or visit our website tallgrassmanagement.com****



(RLNE5683432)