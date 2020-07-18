All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated July 8 2020 at 12:41 AM

1735 South Peoria Avenue

1735 South Peoria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1735 South Peoria Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74120
Swan Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
ALL BILLS PAID!! This 783 square foot two bedroom, two bath third floor condominium was built in 1965. The building has keyed access, ground floor keyed mailboxes, a shared laundry room, locked storage space in the basement and assigned off street parking. The condo is carpeted and has an electric stove, dishwasher and fridge. Short distance to Cherry Street and Utica Square. All utilities and trash service included.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1976147?source=marketing
12 Month lease ALL BILLS PAID
$895 Rent
Deposit negotiable
$300 Non-refundable pet fee
$100 Late fee if rent is paid after the 3rd of each month
$35 Application fee per lease holder
Renter's Insurance is required

No Section 8, Tulsa Housing vouchers or Cherokee Assistance

kingandkingproperties.com

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1976147?source=marketing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 South Peoria Avenue have any available units?
1735 South Peoria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tulsa, OK.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 South Peoria Avenue have?
Some of 1735 South Peoria Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 South Peoria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1735 South Peoria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 South Peoria Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1735 South Peoria Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1735 South Peoria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1735 South Peoria Avenue offers parking.
Does 1735 South Peoria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 South Peoria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 South Peoria Avenue have a pool?
No, 1735 South Peoria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1735 South Peoria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1735 South Peoria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 South Peoria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1735 South Peoria Avenue has units with dishwashers.
