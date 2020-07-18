1735 South Peoria Avenue

Amenities
ALL BILLS PAID!! This 783 square foot two bedroom, two bath third floor condominium was built in 1965. The building has keyed access, ground floor keyed mailboxes, a shared laundry room, locked storage space in the basement and assigned off street parking. The condo is carpeted and has an electric stove, dishwasher and fridge. Short distance to Cherry Street and Utica Square. All utilities and trash service included.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1976147?source=marketing
12 Month lease ALL BILLS PAID
$895 Rent
Deposit negotiable
$300 Non-refundable pet fee
$100 Late fee if rent is paid after the 3rd of each month
$35 Application fee per lease holder
Renter's Insurance is required
No Section 8, Tulsa Housing vouchers or Cherokee Assistance
kingandkingproperties.com
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1976147?source=marketing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.