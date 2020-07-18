1735 South Peoria Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

ALL BILLS PAID!! This 783 square foot two bedroom, two bath third floor condominium was built in 1965. The building has keyed access, ground floor keyed mailboxes, a shared laundry room, locked storage space in the basement and assigned off street parking. The condo is carpeted and has an electric stove, dishwasher and fridge. Short distance to Cherry Street and Utica Square. All utilities and trash service included.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1976147?source=marketing

12 Month lease ALL BILLS PAID

$895 Rent

Deposit negotiable

$300 Non-refundable pet fee

$100 Late fee if rent is paid after the 3rd of each month

$35 Application fee per lease holder

Renter's Insurance is required



No Section 8, Tulsa Housing vouchers or Cherokee Assistance



kingandkingproperties.com



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1976147?source=marketing

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.