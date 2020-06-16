1227 S Gary Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

This house will be move in ready by about 07/10/2020



Midtown Cute Bungalow by 11th and Harvard!



Walk-able distance from TU ! Close to Downtown!



2 big rooms/dinning room/living room/Sun room on street side/Basement/1 Bath with vessel sink! All Rooms,kitchen, laundry and closets are large size and with plenty of storage space.Granite Counter tops, Hardwood floor, New paint, New Energy efficient windows. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen and washer/Dryer included.



Shared drive way with car port for 2 cars.



Very safe neighborhood and very desired location.Close to Utica Square, St. John Hospital, Cherry street. Close to free ways.



Garage apartment (Studio) rented to single professional with independent utilities



(RLNE2364417)