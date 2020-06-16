All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like 1227 S Gary Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
1227 S Gary Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1227 S Gary Ave

1227 South Gary Avenue · (918) 525-7831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1227 South Gary Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74104
Renaissance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
This house will be move in ready by about 07/10/2020

Midtown Cute Bungalow by 11th and Harvard!

Walk-able distance from TU ! Close to Downtown!

2 big rooms/dinning room/living room/Sun room on street side/Basement/1 Bath with vessel sink! All Rooms,kitchen, laundry and closets are large size and with plenty of storage space.Granite Counter tops, Hardwood floor, New paint, New Energy efficient windows. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen and washer/Dryer included.

Shared drive way with car port for 2 cars.

Very safe neighborhood and very desired location.Close to Utica Square, St. John Hospital, Cherry street. Close to free ways.

Garage apartment (Studio) rented to single professional with independent utilities

(RLNE2364417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 S Gary Ave have any available units?
1227 S Gary Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 S Gary Ave have?
Some of 1227 S Gary Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 S Gary Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1227 S Gary Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 S Gary Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1227 S Gary Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulsa.
Does 1227 S Gary Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1227 S Gary Ave does offer parking.
Does 1227 S Gary Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1227 S Gary Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 S Gary Ave have a pool?
No, 1227 S Gary Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1227 S Gary Ave have accessible units?
No, 1227 S Gary Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 S Gary Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 S Gary Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1227 S Gary Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St
Tulsa, OK 74105
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave
Tulsa, OK 74119
Sugar Plum Creek Apartments
10149 E 32nd St
Tulsa, OK 74146
The Trenton Terrace Apartments
1420 S Trenton Ave E
Tulsa, OK 74120
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave
Tulsa, OK 74137
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St
Tulsa, OK 74136
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave
Tulsa, OK 74134
Lakeside Place
2186 S 99th East Ave
Tulsa, OK 74129

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 Bedrooms
Tulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
Owasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OK
Okmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

South PeoriaBrooksidePark Plaza East Iii & Iv
Longview Lake EstatesKensington
RiverviewBurning Tree

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of Tulsa
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity