Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:05 PM

12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Stillwater, OK

Finding an apartment in Stillwater that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1410 N Arrington Street
1410 North Arrington Street, Stillwater, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1124 sqft
Located close to shopping and restaurants. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, refrigerator, washer & dryer in unit, and fenced backyard. Pets will be interviewed. Available June 1.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
216 S Lowry St
216 South Lowry Street, Stillwater, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,147
Rent to Own Property with 3 homes! - Property Id: 299470 RENT TO OWN PROPERTY! This lot has 3 different homes.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
802 W Brooke Ave
802 West Brooke Avenue, Stillwater, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,187
1719 sqft
Rent to Own - Stillwater, OK - Property Id: 296993 Stop Renting - Start Owning! $2187 a month (includes taxes and insurance) Asking $20,000 down. Remodeled 5 bed 3 bath house for rent!! Close to campus, Boomer Lake and the Turnpike.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1423 S Lewis St
1423 South Lewis Street, Stillwater, OK
3 Bedrooms
$689
1008 sqft
Owner Finance - Rent to Own - Stillwater - Property Id: 304660 Looking to build equity in your own HOME? Then lets chat about our rent to own program. Easy to qualify, free application, same day approval.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
234 S Lowry St
234 South Lowry Street, Stillwater, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
Rent to Own House with Duplex! Instant cash flow! - Property Id: 300704 RENT TO OWN! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house with a Duplex on the same lot! Create instant cash flow with your own rental properties! Duplexes rent for $550-$600 monthly EACH! Rent

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
606 East Redbud Drive
606 East Redbud Drive, Stillwater, OK
1 Bedroom
$520
700 sqft
Come enjoy the comforts of this spacious one bedroom floor plan which features a unique layout. The gallery kitchen comes fully equipped with dishwasher, fridge, gas range and vent hood as well as plenty of cabinet and countertop space.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Chapel Ridge of Stillwater
1807 North Hartford Street, Stillwater, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
908 sqft
Chapel Ridge of Stillwater - Property Id: 307546 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment located near Lakeview Pointe shopping center and plenty of restaurants. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1101 S Adams St
1101 South Adams Street, Stillwater, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1173 sqft
Rent to Own Property - Stillwater - Property Id: 299484 RENT TO OWN PROPERTY. Two-bedroom house with hardwood floors throughout, a fenced yard, and a spacious living room. 1173 sq.

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
130 S Redwood Dr.
130 Redwood Drive, Stillwater, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1 sqft
Campus is across the street!!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has had many updates while still maintaining its vintage charm.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
210 N. Hoke B
210 North Hoke Street, Stillwater, OK
1 Bedroom
$450
450 sqft
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1114 E Connell Avenue
1114 East Connell Avenue, Stillwater, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2074 sqft
Hard to find 2014 built home for rent in Camden Pond with direct pond access in the backyard! This home is a 4 bedroom and 3 full bathroom with an open floorplan.
Results within 1 mile of Stillwater

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3007 Chapel Hill Rd
3007 South Chapel Hill Road, Payne County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
3073 sqft
HUGE 4 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT NEAR STILLWATER! COUNTRY LIVING!! - Property is being offered BELOW market rent with NO deposit.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Stillwater, OK

Finding an apartment in Stillwater that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

