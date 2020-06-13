98 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Guthrie, OK

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Guthrie that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
414 N 13th St
414 North 13th Street, Guthrie, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
968 sqft
Rent to OWN - Guthrie - large lot and remodeled . - Property Id: 300667 Rent to OWN. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home featuring full basement, large lot with a shed and it is newly remodeled interior.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
117 W Harrison Avenue
117 West Harrison Avenue, Guthrie, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
This spacious 1,200sqft 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment is packed with character! Unique moldings and windows throughout the space offer a glimpse into the past while maintaining all of the comforts of the present.
Results within 1 mile of Guthrie

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
449 Saint Claire Drive
449 Saint Claire Dr, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
Such A DREAM! Basically BRAND NEW! Seven Oaks @ Oak Tree! - This home is located off of Kelly, north of Waterloo, through the monitored security gates at Oak Tree into Seven Oaks. What a dream! Great appeal from arrival.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12426 Hidden Run Road
12426 Hidden Run Road, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1848 sqft
FOR SALE OR LEASE: NEW HOME ON 1/2 OF AN ACRE IN HIDDEN OAKS ADDITION IN EDMOND. - 12426 Hidden Run Road Edmond, Ok. 73044 Hidden Oaks Addition (From Waterloo & Broadway go approx. 4 miles North to Forrest Hills.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1205 Shannon Ln
1205 Shannon Lane, Logan County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,279
2046 sqft
1205 Shannon Ln Available 08/01/20 WOW! Peaceful Country Living In Edmond ~ One Of A Kind Large Family Ranch Style Home On Almost 2 Acres!!! - You Absolutely Will Not Want to Miss This Home ~ Quite & Sophisticated Living In Edmond with Everything
Results within 5 miles of Guthrie
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
17 Units Available
Kickingbird Hills
1900 Kickingbird Rd, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$570
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kickingbird Hills in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3009 Wind Call Lane
3009 Wind Call Ln, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
3009 Wind Call Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning House N Edmond! 2 minute walk to Centennial Elem! - This home is located in Centennial @ Iron Horse Ranch on Coltrane, north of Coffee Creek.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3605 Oakridge Circle
3605 Oakridge Circle, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1876 sqft
3605 Oakridge Circle Available 06/15/20 Lovely East Edmond 3 bed + study, 2 bath, 2 car! - You will love this 3 bedroom + office, 2 bath, 2 car is located near 2nd and I-35 in the Windsong addition.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glendale Acres
1 Unit Available
2832 Pacifica Lane
2832 Pacifica Ln, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,115
1867 sqft
FOR LEASE: 2832 PACIFICA LN EDMOND, OK. 73044 3 OR 4 BDRM - 2832 PACIFICIA LANE EDMOND, OK. 73044 INSPIRADA ADDITION North side of Covell between Bryant & Coltrane.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
618 Sisken Ct
618 Sisken Court, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1455 sqft
618 Sisken Ct Available 06/20/20 Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car in Edmond! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage duplex located off Kelly between Edmond & Danforth. Living room with wood-burning fireplace and built ins.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3217 Briargate Road
3217 Briargate Rd, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
3217 Briargate Road Available 07/19/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in East Edmond with 3 Car Garage - Edmond Schools - 3 bedrooms with optional fourth bedroom or study, 2 full bathrooms and a 3 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2317 Heavenly Drive
2317 Heavenly Dr, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2902 sqft
2317 Heavenly Drive Available 07/20/20 Large 4 Bedroom 4 Bath Home in Edmond Schools with Storm Shelter - Absolutely stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in the picturesque Kingsbury Ridge addition.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2316 Steeplechase Rd
2316 Steeplechase Road, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful House Near I-35 - Property Id: 296983 Just Finished new painting, new bright natural color in the whole house. New paints for closet, master bathroom, Kitchen cabinets. New AC, new granite countertop in the kitchen.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1124 E Campbell
1124 E Campbell St, Edmond, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2105 sqft
Looking for a rental by UCO? Here it is! 5 Bedroom & 3 Bathrooms - Everything Included! (Text Contact Below) - Perfect modern 5 bedroom 3 bedroom house in Edmond next to campus for rent! Downstairs has an open floor plan perfect for multiple people

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Thomas Trails
1 Unit Available
445 Gold Fields Trail
445 Gold Fields Trail, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
2293 sqft
445 Gold Fields Trail Available 07/11/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Storm Shelter in Edmond Schools - Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Edmond Schools.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coffee Creek
1 Unit Available
3209 SONGWOOD DRIVE
3209 Songwood Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2166 sqft
Storm Shelter - Community Pool - Edmond North Schools - Lawn Care Inc. - Lakefront lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Office, 2 dining, 3 car turned garage, 2166 sq. ft. (est.), built in 2005 in the Ash Grove at Coffee Creek addition.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4584 Rabbit Run
4584 Rabbit Run, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1474 sqft
Pets Negotiable This stunning newly-built home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious living areas, beautiful appliances, a 2-car garage, lots of storage areas, walk in closets and natural lighting.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Glendale Acres
1 Unit Available
2701 Hermoso Circle
2701 Hermoso Cir, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1884 sqft
Newly built rental property in Inspirada, within Centennial Elementary school zone! Wood floors, fireplace and large master suite with extra large walk-in closet. Come see this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath and all it's features.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2216 Animada Place
2216 Animada Pl, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1772 sqft
Located in the quiet neighborhood of Inspirada, this house features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that have granite counter tops. The warm wood floors welcome you into an open kitchen and living room that are perfect for entertaining.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
401 Falling Sky
401 Falling Sky Dr, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1859 sqft
For sale or lease. $2000 month. Pet friendly, $750 pet deposit. No smoking. Includes lawn care. (MLS 780690 is for sale desciption). Charm and style invite you into this extremely well maintained bungalow built by McGregor.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Chowning Heights
1 Unit Available
926 Castle Road
926 Castle Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
PICS OF ALL NEW PAINT COMING SOON! Beautiful open concept home available soon in prime Edmond location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage house is a gem and very close to award winning Edmond schools (Northern Hills, Sequoyah and North)! The

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Meadow Lakes
1 Unit Available
520 Holly Hill Road
520 Holly Hill Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1640 sqft
Beautiful, remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage in Edmond School District! Many modern features including wood vinyl plank flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, and a beautiful brick fireplace! Remodeled kitchen with modern

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Farmers
1 Unit Available
420 North Boulevard St
420 North Boulevard Street, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Edmond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
College View
1 Unit Available
1010 Jefferson St
1010 Jefferson St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Edmond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, garage, and yard. Utilities included: water and internet.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Guthrie, OK

Finding an apartment in Guthrie that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

