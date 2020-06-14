115 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in The Village, OK
Although The Village is an incorporated city in its own right, it's entirely surrounded by Oklahoma City. This is due to the growth and suburban sprawl of the latter.
Contrary to its name, The Village is a city and not really a village at all. It's also encompassed within Oklahoma City. Confusing, right? Well, no matter what or where it is, it's still a fine place to make your home. It has the benefit of feeling like a smaller community while still being conveniently located within a much larger city. See more
Finding an apartment in The Village that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.