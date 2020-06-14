Apartment List
115 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in The Village, OK

Finding an apartment in The Village that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
9712 Mahler Place
9712 Mahler Place, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1322 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2025 Sheffield Road
2025 Sheffield Road, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
2025 Sheffield Road Available 07/01/20 Clean 3 Bed in The Village! - This home is located on Hefner between Penn & May. Corner lot with a great, fenced backyard with deck! Large windows in the living room and original hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
2604 Greystone Court
2604 Greystone Court, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1197 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located in the village. Available for move in May 6th. Large bedrooms, two car garage, fenced in backyard + patio! Pet friendly! $250 pet fee per pet.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3040 Lakeside Dr.
3040 Lakeside Drive, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Cozy home near Lake Hefner in the Village - Located in a quiet neighborhood, this home features new flooring throughout, new lighting, and new hardware. The indoor hot tub is the perfect way to unwind at the end of the day.
Results within 1 mile of The Village
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$520
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
37 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$545
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
1240 sqft
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quail Creek
1 Unit Available
11405 Springhollow Road #302
11405 Springhollow Road, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
11405 Springhollow Road #302 Available 07/05/20 Remodeled Condo in Quail Creek! - This home is located on Hefner between Lake Hefner Parkway and May. Cute condo in a super location! Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakehurst
1 Unit Available
7904 Lakehurst Dr
7904 Lakehurst Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2250 sqft
3 Bed 3bath 2Car Executive Home in Lakehurst Addition - This Lovely Executive 3 bedroom Town Home is nestled in the Lakehurst Addition off of May and Wilshire.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Britton
1 Unit Available
7911 N Military Ave
7911 North Military Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1722 sqft
7911 N Military Ave Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom/2 bath only minutes from Nichols Hills Plaza and Classen Curve - This extended corner lot has the luxury of location. Only minutes from Nichols Hills Plaza and Classen Curve.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Western Village-Pied Piper
1 Unit Available
1305 NW 99th St
1305 Northwest 99th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
720 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been fully remodeled inside and out. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Rent is $795.00. Available now! Call or TEXT Jennifer for a showing! 405-537-4151 (RLNE3296232)

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Park
1 Unit Available
912 NW 109th St
912 Northwest 109th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1217 sqft
912 NW 109th St Available 07/01/20 3 BED, 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE COLLEGE PARK ADDITION OF NW OKC - This spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage home is in the College Park Addition of NW OKC.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
Britton
1 Unit Available
1000 NW 88th St. - H14
1000 Northwest 88th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
Large Remodeled apartment home with wood floors, granite countertops, new cabinets, 3 tone paint, new windows, large walk in closets and much more! $650/mo call 405-842-1519.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
Britton
1 Unit Available
8901 N. Olioe Ave. - J10
8901 N Olie Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath $550/mo, Large with Large walk in closets, wood flooring, new windows and much more! 405-842-1519.

1 of 15

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Britton
1 Unit Available
808 Northwest 104th Street
808 Northwest 104th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1132 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Oklahoma City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.

1 of 23

Last updated December 11 at 03:28am
Western Village-Pied Piper
1 Unit Available
1201 Northwest 106th Street
1201 Northwest 106th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1544 sqft
This beautiful 4bd-3ba-2ga home in Oklahoma City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
Results within 5 miles of The Village
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:03am
Britton Court Yard
40 Units Available
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
9 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
$
4 Units Available
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$945
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1062 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community within a short drive of area restaurants and parks. Amenities include a grill area, spa, pool and playground. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, large kitchens, and a balcony or private patio.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:40am
37 Units Available
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$940
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1185 sqft
Located in the rolling hills of NW Oklahoma City, Crown at Lone Oak offers great access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and highways. It is the first community in Oklahoma City to offer Keyless Entry, among other unique features.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$880
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1330 sqft
Situated on 50 acres of beautiful land, The Lincoln at Central Park Apartment Homes is the epitome of luxury living in an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$827
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1256 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
17 Units Available
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Capitol on 28th!
City Guide for The Village, OK

Although The Village is an incorporated city in its own right, it's entirely surrounded by Oklahoma City. This is due to the growth and suburban sprawl of the latter.

Contrary to its name, The Village is a city and not really a village at all. It's also encompassed within Oklahoma City. Confusing, right? Well, no matter what or where it is, it's still a fine place to make your home. It has the benefit of feeling like a smaller community while still being conveniently located within a much larger city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in The Village, OK

Finding an apartment in The Village that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

