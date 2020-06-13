Apartment List
122 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Nichols Hills, OK

Finding an apartment in Nichols Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1110 Park Manor Street
1110 Park Manor Drive, Nichols Hills, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1574 sqft
Well Maintained 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Nichols Hills - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.

1 Unit Available
6400 Avalon Lane
6400 Avalon Lane, Nichols Hills, OK
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1865 sqft
Wonderfully remodeled home in Nichols Hills. Will lease fully furnished with stocked kitchen supplies and linens or without. Can be leased month to month as well. Has washer/dryer with refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
1501 Camden Way
1501 Camden Way, Nichols Hills, OK
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3903 sqft
Minimum 12 month lease. Tenant is responsible for paying ALL utilities. Pet deposit fee and a security deposit of $8,000 due upon signing lease.
Results within 1 mile of Nichols Hills
Hunters Green
4 Units Available
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1905 sqft
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.

Meadowbrook Acres
1 Unit Available
1157 NW 57th Street
1157 Northwest 57th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$895
572 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Cottage Close to Classen Curve and Western Ave District - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.

Lakehurst
1 Unit Available
7904 Lakehurst Dr
7904 Lakehurst Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2250 sqft
3 Bed 3bath 2Car Executive Home in Lakehurst Addition - This Lovely Executive 3 bedroom Town Home is nestled in the Lakehurst Addition off of May and Wilshire.

Britton
1 Unit Available
7911 N Military Ave
7911 North Military Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1722 sqft
7911 N Military Ave Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom/2 bath only minutes from Nichols Hills Plaza and Classen Curve - This extended corner lot has the luxury of location. Only minutes from Nichols Hills Plaza and Classen Curve.

Western Village-Pied Piper
1 Unit Available
1305 NW 99th St
1305 Northwest 99th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
720 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been fully remodeled inside and out. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Rent is $795.00. Available now! Call or TEXT Jennifer for a showing! 405-537-4151 (RLNE3296232)

1 Unit Available
2025 Sheffield Road
2025 Sheffield Road, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
2025 Sheffield Road Available 07/01/20 Clean 3 Bed in The Village! - This home is located on Hefner between Penn & May. Corner lot with a great, fenced backyard with deck! Large windows in the living room and original hardwood floors.

Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
6233 Diane Drive
6233 Diane Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2573 sqft
Located in Nichols Hills area, Glenbrook Subdivision near Waterford Hotel, Nichols Hills Plaza, Trader Joe's, Classen Curve, Whole Foods & Chesapeake Campus. This executive home sits on 8300 SF lot & the best part is NO HOA FEE.

North Highland
1 Unit Available
424 Northwest 83rd Street
424 Northwest 83rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Oklahoma City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.

1 Unit Available
9712 Mahler Place
9712 Mahler Place, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1322 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Britton
1 Unit Available
1000 NW 88th St. - H14
1000 Northwest 88th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
Large Remodeled apartment home with wood floors, granite countertops, new cabinets, 3 tone paint, new windows, large walk in closets and much more! $650/mo call 405-842-1519.

Britton
1 Unit Available
8901 N. Olioe Ave. - J10
8901 N Olie Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath $550/mo, Large with Large walk in closets, wood flooring, new windows and much more! 405-842-1519.

North Highland
1 Unit Available
237 NW 82nd St
237 Northwest 82nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN NW OKC !! - This 3 bedroom, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Nichols Hills
Downtown Oklahoma City
6 Units Available
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$999
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our large, contemporary apartment units are situated amongst our beautifully landscaped courtyards and pool, providing a quiet retreat while located in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City.
Downtown Oklahoma City
84 Units Available
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$879
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1339 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
Downtown Oklahoma City
34 Units Available
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,140
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community offers stunning views in a walkable, urban-like community. Community amenities include a rooftop space, open air fireplaces, and a dog park. A virtual fitness training room and gated gardens on-site.
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Downtown Oklahoma City
12 Units Available
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,035
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1313 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
7 Units Available
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$765
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with garden style bathtubs, brushed nickel hardware, and a private patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Near Frontier City Theme Park.
30 Units Available
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$880
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1330 sqft
Situated on 50 acres of beautiful land, The Lincoln at Central Park Apartment Homes is the epitome of luxury living in an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK.
Downtown Oklahoma City
19 Units Available
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$980
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
24 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Nichols Hills, OK

Finding an apartment in Nichols Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

