All apartments in Stillwater
Find more places like 1101 S Adams St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stillwater, OK
/
1101 S Adams St
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:08 PM

1101 S Adams St

1101 South Adams Street · (405) 205-3292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1101 South Adams Street, Stillwater, OK 74074

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1342 · Avail. now

$1,342

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1173 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent to Own Property - Stillwater - Property Id: 299484

RENT TO OWN PROPERTY.

Two-bedroom house with hardwood floors throughout, a fenced yard, and a spacious living room. 1173 sq. ft

Our program is easy to qualify for even with bad or no credit, no bank needed. Quick and easy online application with same day approval. NO EARLY PAY OFF FEES!

$7,000 down, $140,000 rent to own price, $1,342/month for 30 years including taxes and insurance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299484
Property Id 299484

(RLNE5852817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 S Adams St have any available units?
1101 S Adams St has a unit available for $1,342 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1101 S Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
1101 S Adams St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 S Adams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 S Adams St is pet friendly.
Does 1101 S Adams St offer parking?
No, 1101 S Adams St does not offer parking.
Does 1101 S Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 S Adams St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 S Adams St have a pool?
No, 1101 S Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 1101 S Adams St have accessible units?
No, 1101 S Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 S Adams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 S Adams St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 S Adams St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 S Adams St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1101 S Adams St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Creekside
3398 West 6th Avenue
Stillwater, OK 74074

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKPonca City, OKEnid, OK
Del City, OKBethany, OKCushing, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OK
Guthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity