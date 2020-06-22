1101 S Adams St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent to Own Property - Stillwater - Property Id: 299484



RENT TO OWN PROPERTY.



Two-bedroom house with hardwood floors throughout, a fenced yard, and a spacious living room. 1173 sq. ft



Our program is easy to qualify for even with bad or no credit, no bank needed. Quick and easy online application with same day approval. NO EARLY PAY OFF FEES!



$7,000 down, $140,000 rent to own price, $1,342/month for 30 years including taxes and insurance.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299484

