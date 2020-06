Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities

Charming Home With All Bills Paid - Charming two bedroom two bathroom home with wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout. Spacious fenced yard. Stove, dishwasher are provided. Washer dryer hook ups in one of the two bathrooms. Grand master bedroom and larger 2nd bedroom,

The kitchen, living area gives you an open concept and allows you to still spend time with the family while cooking dinner. All bills paid with this unit.



(RLNE5840357)