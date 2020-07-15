All apartments in Shawnee
11 Rock Hollow

11 Rock Hollow · (580) 238-5798
Location

11 Rock Hollow, Shawnee, OK 74804

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11 Rock Hollow · Avail. Aug 1

$875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
11 Rock Hollow Available 08/01/20 **COMING SOON** 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Shawnee - Should be ready for move in August 1, 2020. Cute, updated and move-in ready! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car-garage. Fresh paint through-out. Updated counters, some new light fixtures. New stainless steel oven, new vinyl flooring and carpet. Central heat and air. Lovely living room with white brick fireplace and built-in shelves. Enclosed porch or additional living space that has heating/air to it. Fenced back yard.
Home is currently occupied. Showings MAY be scheduled with 24 hour advance notice.Will be ready for move in by August 10. If you're interested you are encouraged to fill out an application to hold your spot for consideration.

(RLNE5110855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Rock Hollow have any available units?
11 Rock Hollow has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Rock Hollow have?
Some of 11 Rock Hollow's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Rock Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
11 Rock Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Rock Hollow pet-friendly?
No, 11 Rock Hollow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shawnee.
Does 11 Rock Hollow offer parking?
Yes, 11 Rock Hollow offers parking.
Does 11 Rock Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Rock Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Rock Hollow have a pool?
No, 11 Rock Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 11 Rock Hollow have accessible units?
No, 11 Rock Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Rock Hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Rock Hollow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Rock Hollow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 Rock Hollow has units with air conditioning.
