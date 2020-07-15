Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

11 Rock Hollow Available 08/01/20 **COMING SOON** 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Shawnee - Should be ready for move in August 1, 2020. Cute, updated and move-in ready! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car-garage. Fresh paint through-out. Updated counters, some new light fixtures. New stainless steel oven, new vinyl flooring and carpet. Central heat and air. Lovely living room with white brick fireplace and built-in shelves. Enclosed porch or additional living space that has heating/air to it. Fenced back yard.

Home is currently occupied. Showings MAY be scheduled with 24 hour advance notice.Will be ready for move in by August 10. If you're interested you are encouraged to fill out an application to hold your spot for consideration.



(RLNE5110855)