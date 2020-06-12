/
2 bedroom apartments
29 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Purcell, OK
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
1 Unit Available
Stonewall
2718 Hwy 74, Purcell, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
839 sqft
Welcome home to STONEWALL APTS!
Results within 5 miles of Purcell
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
901 E. Maguire Road - 40
901 East Maguire Road, Noble, OK
2 Bedrooms
$595
800 sqft
Remodeled apartment complex in Noble with a new playground and on-site laundromat! Conveniently located near Hubbard Elementary. Only a few steps away from the Splash pad and a short drive from Norman! Come see what our current MOVE-IN SPECIAL is!!!
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
801 Cartwright Dr - 4
801 Cartwright Dr, Noble, OK
2 Bedrooms
$595
800 sqft
Come be our neighbor!!! Located in Noble, close to schools, splash pad, and quick access to Norman. 1 Bedroom available soon
Results within 10 miles of Purcell
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$689
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alameda Pointe in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$908
1165 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
16 Units Available
Radius
1115 Biloxi Dr, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$645
994 sqft
Last updated May 29 at 02:47pm
5 Units Available
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$789
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
Last updated June 10 at 10:12pm
Contact for Availability
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$629
820 sqft
Spacious, comfortable units located close to the University of Oklahoma and Reeves Park, and only a short drive from the outdoor recreation at Lake Thunderbird.
Last updated July 18 at 11:08pm
9 Units Available
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$659
Located off Highway 9 in Norman, very close to the University of Oklahoma South Campus. Well-manicured property with waterscaping, BBQ grills, a pool with a wood sundeck and a tanning bed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Silk Stocking
1 Unit Available
1201 North Crawford Avenue
1201 North Crawford Avenue, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
898 sqft
Great 2 bed, 1 bath home near downtown Norman! - Ideally located near the center of Norman! Just off of Robinson, this 2 bed/1 bath home has easy access to OU, shopping, entertainment and all that Norman has to offer. Available 11 June 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Crestland Dr
101 Crestland Drive, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
Alameda Estates - Property Id: 164787 Beautiful property in a peaceful surrounding atmosphere with friendly resident's.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
508 Kansas St
508 Kansas Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$925
Cute 2 bedroom home in central Norman - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of Norman. Minutes away from downtown Norman, restaurants and shopping. Hardwood and laminate throughout house.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Justin Dr.
210 Justin Drive, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
210 Justin Dr. Available 07/10/20 Available JULY 2020 Adorable 2 bed Townhouse for Lease - Availabe to tour after July 1st this well kept 2 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1712 Virginia
1712 Virginia St, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$675
970 sqft
Charming 2 bed 1 bath Duplex - This charming 2 bed 1 bath home with a lot of storage offers covered front porch, washer and dryer hookups, spacious living room and a short bike ride to campus and very close to other shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3000 S Chautauqua Ave#152
3000 Chautauqua Avenue, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
990 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom....Waiting for you to make it Home! - (RLNE2294250)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
721 Nebraska St
721 Nebraska Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bathroom Home for Lease in Norman Close to OU Campus!!! - Conveniently located close to the OU campus, this two bedroom, one bathroom home features, hard wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, and a large backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Larsh - Miller
1 Unit Available
209 E Duffy Street
209 East Duffy Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
804 sqft
"Please do not disturb tenants" We can show this property either with Face Time or on site. This is a very cute little house. Location is a plus. Close to University of Oklahoma, downtown Norman and east Norman.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Original Townsite
1 Unit Available
523 E Main Street
523 East Main Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1144 sqft
"Please do not disturb tenants" This property can be shown with Face Time or on site. Within walking distance of downtown Norman, restaurants and shopping. Recently remodeled unit with a cute kitchen with beautiful cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
831 Russell Circle
831 Russell Cir, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$775
825 sqft
Need a campus house just blocks from OU? Walk or bike to OU from this all-brick 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex. Furnished with indoor washer/dryer, dishwasher, disposal, fridge, newer hot water tank, and stove plus parking in front and rear.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Original Townsite
1 Unit Available
516 E Eufaula Street
516 East Eufaula Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
650 sqft
This property can either be shown with Face Time or on site. A very cute 2 bedroom 2 bath. Kitchen is complete with refrigerator, electric cook stove, and dishwasher. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
826 Russell Circle
826 Russell Cir, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$775
768 sqft
Location Location Location. Easy access to University of Oklahoma, East Norman and Hwy 9. We can show this property either with Face Time or on site. Photos do not reflect new flooring and new granite countertops that will be installed in June.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
208 Thompson Drive
208 Thompson Drive, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$975
982 sqft
"PLEASE Do not disturb the tenants" This home can be viewed with Face Time or can meet on site. A very cute 2 bedroom home in a quiet neighborhood. Close to several amenities, including University of Oklahoma, restaurants, shopping and I-35.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
Alameda Pointe
2021 East Alameda Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$689
850 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.