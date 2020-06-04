All apartments in Nichols Hills
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:07 AM

1727 NW 63 Road

1727 Northwest 63rd Street · (405) 650-9126
Location

1727 Northwest 63rd Street, Nichols Hills, OK 73116

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1833 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
playground
Perfect, large home in best area of town. Huge yard. Recently repainted, bathrooms refreshed, new fixtures and toilets. Beautiful fresh paint. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is very nice and have breakfast nook. Very flexible floor plan. Main bathroom is big, it has with separate shower and separate tub, as well as double sinks. Bedrooms are large and home has ample storage space. Circular drive makes it easy to get in and out. It truly is a fantastic opportunity to live in wonderful home with very private yard, in prestigious area. Walking distance to upscale shopping, parks and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 NW 63 Road have any available units?
1727 NW 63 Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1727 NW 63 Road currently offering any rent specials?
1727 NW 63 Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 NW 63 Road pet-friendly?
No, 1727 NW 63 Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nichols Hills.
Does 1727 NW 63 Road offer parking?
No, 1727 NW 63 Road does not offer parking.
Does 1727 NW 63 Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 NW 63 Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 NW 63 Road have a pool?
No, 1727 NW 63 Road does not have a pool.
Does 1727 NW 63 Road have accessible units?
No, 1727 NW 63 Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 NW 63 Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 NW 63 Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1727 NW 63 Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1727 NW 63 Road does not have units with air conditioning.
