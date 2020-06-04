1727 NW 63 Road

Amenities

Perfect, large home in best area of town. Huge yard. Recently repainted, bathrooms refreshed, new fixtures and toilets. Beautiful fresh paint. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is very nice and have breakfast nook. Very flexible floor plan. Main bathroom is big, it has with separate shower and separate tub, as well as double sinks. Bedrooms are large and home has ample storage space. Circular drive makes it easy to get in and out. It truly is a fantastic opportunity to live in wonderful home with very private yard, in prestigious area. Walking distance to upscale shopping, parks and playgrounds.