Newcastle, OK
1690 Bartlett Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1690 Bartlett Drive

1690 Bartlett Dr · (800) 314-4490
Location

1690 Bartlett Dr, Newcastle, OK 73065

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1690 Bartlett Drive · Avail. Jul 30

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1690 Bartlett Drive Available 07/30/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Brick Rental Home in Newcastle - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on July 30th!

This cozy home has a beautiful brick exterior with an open floor plan that includes luxury vinyl plank throughout the common areas.The home includes three bedrooms, two baths, washer and dryer hook ups, and stainless steel appliances. We are pet friendly (breed restrictions apply)

The community is located just minutes from Interstate 44 and Newcastle Casino.

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE4118648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1690 Bartlett Drive have any available units?
1690 Bartlett Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1690 Bartlett Drive have?
Some of 1690 Bartlett Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1690 Bartlett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1690 Bartlett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1690 Bartlett Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1690 Bartlett Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1690 Bartlett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1690 Bartlett Drive offers parking.
Does 1690 Bartlett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1690 Bartlett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1690 Bartlett Drive have a pool?
No, 1690 Bartlett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1690 Bartlett Drive have accessible units?
No, 1690 Bartlett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1690 Bartlett Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1690 Bartlett Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1690 Bartlett Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1690 Bartlett Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
