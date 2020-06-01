All apartments in Mustang
Find more places like 405 East Meadow Lane Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mustang, OK
/
405 East Meadow Lane Court
Last updated June 1 2020 at 5:44 PM

405 East Meadow Lane Court

405 East Meadow Lane Court · (402) 262-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mustang
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

405 East Meadow Lane Court, Mustang, OK 73064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Mustang features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Fireplace, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Backyard Patio, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 East Meadow Lane Court have any available units?
405 East Meadow Lane Court has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 East Meadow Lane Court have?
Some of 405 East Meadow Lane Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 East Meadow Lane Court currently offering any rent specials?
405 East Meadow Lane Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 East Meadow Lane Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 East Meadow Lane Court is pet friendly.
Does 405 East Meadow Lane Court offer parking?
Yes, 405 East Meadow Lane Court does offer parking.
Does 405 East Meadow Lane Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 East Meadow Lane Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 East Meadow Lane Court have a pool?
No, 405 East Meadow Lane Court does not have a pool.
Does 405 East Meadow Lane Court have accessible units?
No, 405 East Meadow Lane Court does not have accessible units.
Does 405 East Meadow Lane Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 East Meadow Lane Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 East Meadow Lane Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 East Meadow Lane Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 405 East Meadow Lane Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mustang 3 BedroomsMustang Apartments with Garage
Mustang Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMustang Dog Friendly Apartments
Mustang Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKYukon, OK
Del City, OKBethany, OKChickasha, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKNewcastle, OK
El Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity