117 N. SHANNON WAY Available 08/10/20 Open and In-Law Floor Plan - Mustang Schools - Beautiful Home - 4 bedrooms or 3 beds + office, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, 1615 sq. ft. (est.), built in 2007 in Shannon Place Addition. Open and In-Law floor plan with a fireplace, stained woodwork, kitchen pantry and utility room. The master bath has a double vanity, separate tub and shower and a walk-in closet. Fenced yard with a covered patio. Mustang Schools. Renter’s Insurance is required.

To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or email yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email).

To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.

Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.

Rent: $1,235. Pet Deposit $1,235. Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.

Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, stove, microwave

Interior: Fireplace, pantry

Exterior: Fenced yard, covered patio

Mechanical: Garage door lift, security system, smoke alarm

Directions: From Hwy 152 and Czech Hall Rd go west ¼ mi. to Shannon Place, north to home



