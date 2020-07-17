All apartments in Mustang
Last updated July 17 2020

117 N. SHANNON WAY

117 North Shannon Way · No Longer Available
Location

117 North Shannon Way, Mustang, OK 73064

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
117 N. SHANNON WAY Available 08/10/20 Open and In-Law Floor Plan - Mustang Schools - Beautiful Home - 4 bedrooms or 3 beds + office, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, 1615 sq. ft. (est.), built in 2007 in Shannon Place Addition. Open and In-Law floor plan with a fireplace, stained woodwork, kitchen pantry and utility room. The master bath has a double vanity, separate tub and shower and a walk-in closet. Fenced yard with a covered patio. Mustang Schools. Renter’s Insurance is required.
To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or email yourokcrentals@gmail.com (email).
To fill out an application visit our Website at: www.OKCLeasing.com.
Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
Rent: $1,235. Pet Deposit $1,235. Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.
Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, stove, microwave
Interior: Fireplace, pantry
Exterior: Fenced yard, covered patio
Mechanical: Garage door lift, security system, smoke alarm
Directions: From Hwy 152 and Czech Hall Rd go west ¼ mi. to Shannon Place, north to home

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2810233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 N. SHANNON WAY have any available units?
117 N. SHANNON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mustang, OK.
What amenities does 117 N. SHANNON WAY have?
Some of 117 N. SHANNON WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 N. SHANNON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
117 N. SHANNON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 N. SHANNON WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 N. SHANNON WAY is pet friendly.
Does 117 N. SHANNON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 117 N. SHANNON WAY offers parking.
Does 117 N. SHANNON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 N. SHANNON WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 N. SHANNON WAY have a pool?
No, 117 N. SHANNON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 117 N. SHANNON WAY have accessible units?
No, 117 N. SHANNON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 117 N. SHANNON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 N. SHANNON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 N. SHANNON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 N. SHANNON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
