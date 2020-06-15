All apartments in Mustang
1007 N Donald Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1007 N Donald Way

1007 N Donald Way
Location

1007 N Donald Way, Mustang, OK 73064
Canadian Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1007 N Donald Way · Avail. Jul 14

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1007 N Donald Way Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on July 14th!

Don't miss out on this four bedroom, two bath home in Mustang! This home was built in 2019 and has all up to date | modern features - wooden privacy fence, spacious floor plan, all major kitchen appliances and more!! We are also pet friendly, so ask us about our pet policy.

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5839698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 N Donald Way have any available units?
1007 N Donald Way has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1007 N Donald Way currently offering any rent specials?
1007 N Donald Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 N Donald Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 N Donald Way is pet friendly.
Does 1007 N Donald Way offer parking?
No, 1007 N Donald Way does not offer parking.
Does 1007 N Donald Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 N Donald Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 N Donald Way have a pool?
No, 1007 N Donald Way does not have a pool.
Does 1007 N Donald Way have accessible units?
No, 1007 N Donald Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 N Donald Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 N Donald Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 N Donald Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 N Donald Way does not have units with air conditioning.
