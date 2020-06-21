All apartments in Moore
617 SW 8th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:31 AM

617 SW 8th Street

617 Southwest 8th Street · (405) 245-0687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

617 Southwest 8th Street, Moore, OK 73160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1551 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
3 Year Old Home with Storm Shelter located Directly Behind the New Warren Theatre in Moore with Easy Access to Retail, Restaurants, Walk to Little River Park / Splash Pad and More! The Large Storm Shelter is Located in the Backyard! Features: 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Approximately 1550 Square Feet. Granite Countertops in the Whole House, Walk-In Closet in the Master, Security System, Blinds, Garage Door Opener, Low E Windows, Oil Rubbed Bronze Plumbing & Electrical Fixtures, Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms, Fenced Backyard, 2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds and More! The Home is Available Now for $1,495/month plus a $1,495 deposit, 1 year lease required, 2 year lease preferred, most pets accepted with non-refundable fee of $250 per pet. Does not include refrigerator/washer/dryer, tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and utilities. Call to schedule a showing or for an application. Broker/Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 SW 8th Street have any available units?
617 SW 8th Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 617 SW 8th Street have?
Some of 617 SW 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 SW 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
617 SW 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 SW 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 SW 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 617 SW 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 617 SW 8th Street does offer parking.
Does 617 SW 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 SW 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 SW 8th Street have a pool?
No, 617 SW 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 617 SW 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 617 SW 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 617 SW 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 SW 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 617 SW 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 SW 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
