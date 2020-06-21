2509 Southeast 9th Street

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 2 bath beauty with a grand kitchen. You are going to love this home. You walk into the entryway to be greeted by the living room fireplace. The living room is open to the dining area and kitchen. The tile floors run thru the halls, laundry, kitchen and baths, making your traffic and messy areas easy to clean. While the office is just off the living room, the entrance just up the hall a bit, shielding you from the constant distractions. The guest side of the home features both guest rooms and the hall bath. On the master suite side of the home, the master features a tray ceiling, a large master bath, and the master closet includes a built in dresser and its own window for natural lighting! In the heart of the home, the kitchen truly is the center of activity. The large window to the living room ties to the two spaces together, while the center island creates a space where everyone can pitch in.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://rently.com/properties/1879152?source=marketing



Moore Schools

Heritage Trails Elementary

Highland East Junior High

Moore High

Contact us to schedule a showing.