All apartments in Moore
Find more places like 2509 Southeast 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moore, OK
/
2509 Southeast 9th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:01 PM

2509 Southeast 9th Street

2509 Southeast 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

2509 Southeast 9th Street, Moore, OK 73160

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 bath beauty with a grand kitchen. You are going to love this home. You walk into the entryway to be greeted by the living room fireplace. The living room is open to the dining area and kitchen. The tile floors run thru the halls, laundry, kitchen and baths, making your traffic and messy areas easy to clean. While the office is just off the living room, the entrance just up the hall a bit, shielding you from the constant distractions. The guest side of the home features both guest rooms and the hall bath. On the master suite side of the home, the master features a tray ceiling, a large master bath, and the master closet includes a built in dresser and its own window for natural lighting! In the heart of the home, the kitchen truly is the center of activity. The large window to the living room ties to the two spaces together, while the center island creates a space where everyone can pitch in.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/1879152?source=marketing

Moore Schools
Heritage Trails Elementary
Highland East Junior High
Moore High
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Southeast 9th Street have any available units?
2509 Southeast 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moore, OK.
Is 2509 Southeast 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Southeast 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Southeast 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 Southeast 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2509 Southeast 9th Street offer parking?
No, 2509 Southeast 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2509 Southeast 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Southeast 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Southeast 9th Street have a pool?
No, 2509 Southeast 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Southeast 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 2509 Southeast 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Southeast 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Southeast 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 Southeast 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 Southeast 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Edge Of Moore
1200 NW 10th st
Moore, OK 73170

Similar Pages

Moore 2 BedroomsMoore Apartments with Parking
Moore Dog Friendly ApartmentsMoore Pet Friendly Places
Moore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University