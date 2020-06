Amenities

Retail or Office Space Available For Build Out! Located in Downtown Moore Next to the Police Station with Broadway Frontage! Space is 3400 Square Feet That Is Currently White Boxed and Ready For Your Customized Business Build Out. Space can Be Divided with a Minimum Usage of 1000 Square Feet. Lease Price is $15/Foot Plus Build Out. Lease Length and Terms May Vary on a Modified Gross Lease. Some Photos Show Finished Space in Building For a Reference on What Completion Can Look Like. Building Has Been Completely Remodeled Outside and Next Door For the Office Suites. Traffic Count Is Great, Moore City Hall is Close Easy Access to I-35. Perfect For Anyone Needing Street Frontage for Retail and/or Multiple Office Type Businesses. Broker/Owner