All apartments in Moore
Find more places like 1009 Ridgeway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moore, OK
/
1009 Ridgeway
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1009 Ridgeway

1009 Ridgeway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

1009 Ridgeway Drive, Moore, OK 73160

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1009 Ridgeway Available 07/01/20 Newer beautiful home with Storm Shelter - This beautiful newer home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and a storm shelter. Kitchen has granite counters, built-in microwave, dishwasher and smooth cook top stove and breakfast bar. Living room has a fireplace with outlet and cable hookups over mantle. Kitchen, living, dining, entry and baths have stained concrete for an easy maintenance floor and modern look. Bedrooms have carpet. Home has tan walls and white trim with oil rubbed bronze hardware. Good sized wood privacy back yard. Very tastefully designed. A must see.

(RLNE3513832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Ridgeway have any available units?
1009 Ridgeway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moore, OK.
What amenities does 1009 Ridgeway have?
Some of 1009 Ridgeway's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Ridgeway currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Ridgeway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Ridgeway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Ridgeway is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Ridgeway offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Ridgeway does offer parking.
Does 1009 Ridgeway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Ridgeway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Ridgeway have a pool?
No, 1009 Ridgeway does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Ridgeway have accessible units?
No, 1009 Ridgeway does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Ridgeway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Ridgeway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Ridgeway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Ridgeway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Edge Of Moore
1200 NW 10th st
Moore, OK 73170

Similar Pages

Moore 2 BedroomsMoore Apartments with Parking
Moore Dog Friendly ApartmentsMoore Pet Friendly Places
Moore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University