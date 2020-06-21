Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1009 Ridgeway Available 07/01/20 Newer beautiful home with Storm Shelter - This beautiful newer home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and a storm shelter. Kitchen has granite counters, built-in microwave, dishwasher and smooth cook top stove and breakfast bar. Living room has a fireplace with outlet and cable hookups over mantle. Kitchen, living, dining, entry and baths have stained concrete for an easy maintenance floor and modern look. Bedrooms have carpet. Home has tan walls and white trim with oil rubbed bronze hardware. Good sized wood privacy back yard. Very tastefully designed. A must see.



(RLNE3513832)