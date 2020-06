Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

EISENHOWER VILLAGE!! FRESHLY PAINTED & NEW FLOORING! - Great home located in Eisenhower Village, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 1867 Square feet. The home also has a lovely fire place and nostalgic pink bathroom and plenty of backyard space. Spacious with lots of cabinet/storage space, laundry room, nice size bedrooms. Lastly the neighborhood has a community pool and is close to shopping centers and Fort Sill.



(RLNE5438697)