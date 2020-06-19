4703 SW Malcom Rd.

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY DEBT TO INCOME RATIO!



10 year young Modern brick home in Waterstone Addition. This home is “move-in” ready and has just been freshened up with new floor covering and greige theme. New quality and durable LVT flooring in living room, entry and hallway. New carpet in bedrooms. Private master suite with full bathroom, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Other perks include 10’ ceilings, cast stone gas log fireplace, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, 18” ceramic tile flooring in kitchen, dining and baths, privacy fence and much more. Exterior paint included with contract. City park directly behind the home for family fun.... frisbee, baseball, soccer and more. $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per Pet. Housing Guidelines Apply in Regards to Family Size. Active military will receive refund of application fee when approved and enter a lease agreement.



Check Out More of Our Rentals at www.capucciodreamhomes.com



Capuccio Dream Homes

2801 SW Lee Blvd.

Lawton, OK

(580) 353-7326



(RLNE2618330)