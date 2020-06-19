All apartments in Lawton
4703 SW Malcom Rd.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

4703 SW Malcom Rd.

4703 Malcom Road · (580) 353-7326
Location

4703 Malcom Road, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4703 SW Malcom Rd. · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1465 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY DEBT TO INCOME RATIO!

10 year young Modern brick home in Waterstone Addition. This home is “move-in” ready and has just been freshened up with new floor covering and greige theme. New quality and durable LVT flooring in living room, entry and hallway. New carpet in bedrooms. Private master suite with full bathroom, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Other perks include 10’ ceilings, cast stone gas log fireplace, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, 18” ceramic tile flooring in kitchen, dining and baths, privacy fence and much more. Exterior paint included with contract. City park directly behind the home for family fun.... frisbee, baseball, soccer and more. $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per Pet. Housing Guidelines Apply in Regards to Family Size. Active military will receive refund of application fee when approved and enter a lease agreement.

Capuccio Dream Homes
2801 SW Lee Blvd.
Lawton, OK
(580) 353-7326

(RLNE2618330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 SW Malcom Rd. have any available units?
4703 SW Malcom Rd. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4703 SW Malcom Rd. have?
Some of 4703 SW Malcom Rd.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4703 SW Malcom Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4703 SW Malcom Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 SW Malcom Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4703 SW Malcom Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4703 SW Malcom Rd. offer parking?
No, 4703 SW Malcom Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 4703 SW Malcom Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4703 SW Malcom Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 SW Malcom Rd. have a pool?
No, 4703 SW Malcom Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4703 SW Malcom Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4703 SW Malcom Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 SW Malcom Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4703 SW Malcom Rd. has units with dishwashers.
