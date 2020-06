Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4406 SW Rosemary Way Available 12/09/19 4406 SW Rosemary Way - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent in the Eisenhower School District. The living room features an electric fire place. The kitchen is very spacious with all stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The spacious backyard has an enclosed patio that would be perfect for entertaining! Come and take a look at this beautiful home today!



