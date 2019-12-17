All apartments in Lawton
3105 NE Georgetown Ave.
3105 NE Georgetown Ave.

3105 Northeast Georgetown Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3105 Northeast Georgetown Avenue, Lawton, OK 73507

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
- Available Now

LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO!

Very popular neighborhood for families with East Lawton Schools! Open, spacious, Versatile floor plan boasts Office or 4th bedroom with French doors; Texas- size living room with soaring cathedral ceilings and fireplace; formal dining room and breakfast nook; well- appointed kitchen with custom built oak stained cabinetry and granite countertops/glass backsplash. Spacious Master suite features bay window with window seat; 2 walk-in closets and spa style bathroom with whirlpool tub, separate shower and his/her vanities. Soaring barrel style ceilings span over the heart of the home. Walk-in closets in bedrooms. Oversized 70 x 135 lot with privacy fence, and lawn sprinkler. New architectural shingles, fresh interior paint and new carpet. This home is "move-in" ready for your family.

Capuccio Realty
2801 SW Lee Blvd
Lawton, Ok 73505
580-353-7326

(RLNE2703649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 NE Georgetown Ave. have any available units?
3105 NE Georgetown Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawton, OK.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 NE Georgetown Ave. have?
Some of 3105 NE Georgetown Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 NE Georgetown Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3105 NE Georgetown Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 NE Georgetown Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3105 NE Georgetown Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 3105 NE Georgetown Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3105 NE Georgetown Ave. does offer parking.
Does 3105 NE Georgetown Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3105 NE Georgetown Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 NE Georgetown Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 3105 NE Georgetown Ave. has a pool.
Does 3105 NE Georgetown Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3105 NE Georgetown Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 NE Georgetown Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3105 NE Georgetown Ave. has units with dishwashers.
