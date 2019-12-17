3105 NE Georgetown Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

- Available Now



LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO!



Very popular neighborhood for families with East Lawton Schools! Open, spacious, Versatile floor plan boasts Office or 4th bedroom with French doors; Texas- size living room with soaring cathedral ceilings and fireplace; formal dining room and breakfast nook; well- appointed kitchen with custom built oak stained cabinetry and granite countertops/glass backsplash. Spacious Master suite features bay window with window seat; 2 walk-in closets and spa style bathroom with whirlpool tub, separate shower and his/her vanities. Soaring barrel style ceilings span over the heart of the home. Walk-in closets in bedrooms. Oversized 70 x 135 lot with privacy fence, and lawn sprinkler. New architectural shingles, fresh interior paint and new carpet. This home is "move-in" ready for your family.



Capuccio Realty

2801 SW Lee Blvd

Lawton, Ok 73505

580-353-7326



