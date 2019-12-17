2709 NW Hilltop Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton Fresh 3 tone paint. 1045 sq ft. Wood looking premium vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen comes with a smooth surface stainless steel electric range, stainless steel microwave, stainless steel dishwasher, and stainless refrigerator. Large fenced backyard. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. SECTION 8 WELCOME. Pets are welcome.



VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent



SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent



READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.



UTILITIES:



ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity - Public Service of Oklahoma (PSO)



WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Lawton



GAS: Tenant pays for water - CenterPoint Energy



PARKING:



Attached 1-car garage.



(RLNE5623716)