All apartments in Lawton
Find more places like 2709 NW Hilltop Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawton, OK
/
2709 NW Hilltop Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2709 NW Hilltop Dr

2709 Northwest Hilltop Drive · (972) 619-9199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lawton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2709 Northwest Hilltop Drive, Lawton, OK 73507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2709 NW Hilltop Dr · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton Fresh 3 tone paint. 1045 sq ft. Wood looking premium vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen comes with a smooth surface stainless steel electric range, stainless steel microwave, stainless steel dishwasher, and stainless refrigerator. Large fenced backyard. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. SECTION 8 WELCOME. Pets are welcome.

VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

UTILITIES:

ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity - Public Service of Oklahoma (PSO)

WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Lawton

GAS: Tenant pays for water - CenterPoint Energy

PARKING:

Attached 1-car garage.

(RLNE5623716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 NW Hilltop Dr have any available units?
2709 NW Hilltop Dr has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 NW Hilltop Dr have?
Some of 2709 NW Hilltop Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 NW Hilltop Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2709 NW Hilltop Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 NW Hilltop Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 NW Hilltop Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2709 NW Hilltop Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2709 NW Hilltop Dr does offer parking.
Does 2709 NW Hilltop Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 NW Hilltop Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 NW Hilltop Dr have a pool?
No, 2709 NW Hilltop Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2709 NW Hilltop Dr have accessible units?
No, 2709 NW Hilltop Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 NW Hilltop Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 NW Hilltop Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2709 NW Hilltop Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Timbers
120 NW 44th St
Lawton, OK 73505
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St
Lawton, OK 73505
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd
Lawton, OK 73507
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd
Lawton, OK 73501

Similar Pages

Lawton 2 BedroomsLawton Apartments with Balcony
Lawton Apartments with ParkingLawton Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita Falls, TXDuncan, OK
Chickasha, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Cameron University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity