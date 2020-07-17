All apartments in Lawton
Lawton, OK
2408 SW 54th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2408 SW 54th Street

2408 Northwest 54th Street · (580) 248-8838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2408 Northwest 54th Street, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2408 SW 54th Street · Avail. Jul 22

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2027 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2408 SW 54th Street Available 07/22/20 $100.00 OFF 1st FULL MONTHS RENT, Fantastic home located in Dove Creek Addition , - 3 bedrooms, office, 2 baths, 2 car garage, large living area with fireplace and built-in cabinets, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas five burner range oven, French door refrigerator, dishwasher, above-hood microwave, dining area with access to the patio and back yard, master suite has a tray ceiling with ceiling fan, a private patio, en-suite has a large walk-in shower with bench, double sinks, large walk-in closet, large laundry room with lots of countertop space, cabinets, clothes rod, lots of storage through-out the home, fenced back yard. Dogs are negotiable with owner approval NO CATS. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!

(RLNE3451838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 SW 54th Street have any available units?
2408 SW 54th Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 SW 54th Street have?
Some of 2408 SW 54th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 SW 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2408 SW 54th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 SW 54th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 SW 54th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2408 SW 54th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2408 SW 54th Street offers parking.
Does 2408 SW 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 SW 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 SW 54th Street have a pool?
No, 2408 SW 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2408 SW 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 2408 SW 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 SW 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 SW 54th Street has units with dishwashers.
