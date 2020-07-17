Amenities

2408 SW 54th Street Available 07/22/20 $100.00 OFF 1st FULL MONTHS RENT, Fantastic home located in Dove Creek Addition , - 3 bedrooms, office, 2 baths, 2 car garage, large living area with fireplace and built-in cabinets, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas five burner range oven, French door refrigerator, dishwasher, above-hood microwave, dining area with access to the patio and back yard, master suite has a tray ceiling with ceiling fan, a private patio, en-suite has a large walk-in shower with bench, double sinks, large walk-in closet, large laundry room with lots of countertop space, cabinets, clothes rod, lots of storage through-out the home, fenced back yard. Dogs are negotiable with owner approval NO CATS. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!



(RLNE3451838)