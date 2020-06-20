Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

1615 NW 37th Street Available 07/20/20 Beautiful home located in the Enclave. Shown by Appointment only! - 2416 Sq. Ft, 3 bedrooms, office space, 2 baths, 2 car rear entry garage, open floor plan, Large living room with a double sided fire place open to the large dining room with a beautiful chandler, gourmet kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances refrigerator, cooktop, built-in microwave and oven, dishwasher, breakfast bar, spacious master suite with a jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks, large walk-in closet with built-in drawers, wood privacy fence, covered patio, sprinkler system, wired for an alarm system. Home also has an underground storm shelter in the garage. Pets are negotiable with owner approval - no cats. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY..



(RLNE3285143)