Lawton, OK
1615 NW 37th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1615 NW 37th Street

1615 Northwest 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1615 Northwest 37th Street, Lawton, OK 73505

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
1615 NW 37th Street Available 07/20/20 Beautiful home located in the Enclave. Shown by Appointment only! - 2416 Sq. Ft, 3 bedrooms, office space, 2 baths, 2 car rear entry garage, open floor plan, Large living room with a double sided fire place open to the large dining room with a beautiful chandler, gourmet kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances refrigerator, cooktop, built-in microwave and oven, dishwasher, breakfast bar, spacious master suite with a jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks, large walk-in closet with built-in drawers, wood privacy fence, covered patio, sprinkler system, wired for an alarm system. Home also has an underground storm shelter in the garage. Pets are negotiable with owner approval - no cats. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY..

(RLNE3285143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 NW 37th Street have any available units?
1615 NW 37th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawton, OK.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 NW 37th Street have?
Some of 1615 NW 37th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 NW 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1615 NW 37th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 NW 37th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1615 NW 37th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 1615 NW 37th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1615 NW 37th Street does offer parking.
Does 1615 NW 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 NW 37th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 NW 37th Street have a pool?
No, 1615 NW 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1615 NW 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 1615 NW 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 NW 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 NW 37th Street has units with dishwashers.
