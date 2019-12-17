1519 SW New York Ave

Amenities
3 bedroom, 1 bath and fenced in yard. Window A/C unit and gas heater. Gas: heating, stove, and hot water heater.
Utilities: Tenant pays gas, electric and water
Schools: Lincoln Elementary, Central Middle and Lawton High
*PETS CONSIDERED* pending approval with *NON-REFUNDABLE* pet Fee!
***Rental Rate reflects price with "on-time" payments***
3 bedroom, 1 bath, remodeled less than a year ago! Updated bathroom, new flooring, new paint, new light fixtures, new ceiling fans, nice hardwood floors and affordable! Gas, electric and water utilities. Gas: heating, stove, and hot water heater. Lincoln Elementary, Central Middle and Lawton High school districts.