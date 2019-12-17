All apartments in Lawton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1519 SW New York Ave

1519 Southwest New York Avenue · (580) 355-3355
Location

1519 Southwest New York Avenue, Lawton, OK 73501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
3 bedroom, 1 bath and fenced in yard. Window A/C unit and gas heater. Gas: heating, stove, and hot water heater.

Utilities: Tenant pays gas, electric and water

Schools: Lincoln Elementary, Central Middle and Lawton High

*PETS CONSIDERED* pending approval with *NON-REFUNDABLE* pet Fee!
***Rental Rate reflects price with "on-time" payments***
3 bedroom, 1 bath, remodeled less than a year ago! Updated bathroom, new flooring, new paint, new light fixtures, new ceiling fans, nice hardwood floors and affordable! Gas, electric and water utilities. Gas: heating, stove, and hot water heater. Lincoln Elementary, Central Middle and Lawton High school districts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 SW New York Ave have any available units?
1519 SW New York Ave has a unit available for $495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 SW New York Ave have?
Some of 1519 SW New York Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 SW New York Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1519 SW New York Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 SW New York Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 SW New York Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1519 SW New York Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1519 SW New York Ave does offer parking.
Does 1519 SW New York Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 SW New York Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 SW New York Ave have a pool?
No, 1519 SW New York Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1519 SW New York Ave have accessible units?
No, 1519 SW New York Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 SW New York Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 SW New York Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
