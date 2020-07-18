122 Southwest 49th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Upgraded and Remodeled! Beautifully done 3 bedroom, 1.75 Bath Home with a one-car garage. Refinished original hardwood floors in Living Room and Bedrooms and tile in kitchen/dining and bathrooms. Double french doors open to the large back yard. This home must be seen to be appreciated.



No Pets.



Schools: Eisenhower Elementary, Middle, and High Schools



Tenant Responsible for Gas, Electric, and Water



Rental Rate reflects on time monthly payments

No Pets.



