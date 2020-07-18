All apartments in Lawton
Find more places like 122 Southwest 49th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawton, OK
/
122 Southwest 49th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:00 AM

122 Southwest 49th Street

122 Southwest 49th Street · (580) 355-3355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lawton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

122 Southwest 49th Street, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 10

$925

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Upgraded and Remodeled! Beautifully done 3 bedroom, 1.75 Bath Home with a one-car garage. Refinished original hardwood floors in Living Room and Bedrooms and tile in kitchen/dining and bathrooms. Double french doors open to the large back yard. This home must be seen to be appreciated.

No Pets.

Schools: Eisenhower Elementary, Middle, and High Schools

Tenant Responsible for Gas, Electric, and Water

No Pets.

Rental Rate reflects on time monthly payments
Upgraded and Remodeled! Beautifully done 3 bedroom, 1.75 Bath Home with a one-car garage. Refinished original hardwood floors in Living Room and Bedrooms and tile in kitchen/dining and bathrooms. Double french doors open to the large back yard. This home must be seen to be appreciated

Schools: Eisenhower Elementary, Middle, and High Schools

Tenant Responsible for Gas, Electric, and Water

No Pets.

Rental Rate reflects on time monthly payments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Southwest 49th Street have any available units?
122 Southwest 49th Street has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Southwest 49th Street have?
Some of 122 Southwest 49th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Southwest 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
122 Southwest 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Southwest 49th Street pet-friendly?
No, 122 Southwest 49th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 122 Southwest 49th Street offer parking?
Yes, 122 Southwest 49th Street offers parking.
Does 122 Southwest 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Southwest 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Southwest 49th Street have a pool?
No, 122 Southwest 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 122 Southwest 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 122 Southwest 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Southwest 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Southwest 49th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 122 Southwest 49th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd
Lawton, OK 73501
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St
Lawton, OK 73505
Timbers
120 NW 44th St
Lawton, OK 73505
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd
Lawton, OK 73507

Similar Pages

Lawton 2 BedroomsLawton Apartments with Balconies
Lawton Apartments with ParkingLawton Apartments with Pools
Lawton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita Falls, TXDuncan, OK
Chickasha, OKBlanchard, OK
Iowa Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Cameron University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity