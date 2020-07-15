220 E 4th St

Amenities

Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath in Hydro, OK 73048 - If you are looking for a nice property to rent in Hydro, OK then you need to see this one! Beautifully maintained inside and out. Central gas heat and central electric AC. This mobile home includes a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. There is a small fenced yard, but no pets are allowed. This property has the master bedroom and bath at one end of the property and 2 bedrooms and a bath at the other end. Call today for your viewing appointment!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3876403)