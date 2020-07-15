All apartments in Hydro
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

220 E 4th St

220 E 4th St · (580) 772-8152
Location

220 E 4th St, Hydro, OK 73048

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 220 E 4th St · Avail. now

$650

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath in Hydro, OK 73048 - If you are looking for a nice property to rent in Hydro, OK then you need to see this one! Beautifully maintained inside and out. Central gas heat and central electric AC. This mobile home includes a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. There is a small fenced yard, but no pets are allowed. This property has the master bedroom and bath at one end of the property and 2 bedrooms and a bath at the other end. Call today for your viewing appointment!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3876403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

