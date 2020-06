Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

DEL CITY SCHOOLS

Charming little home in Del City School district. Nice size kitchen and bedrooms. Converted garage has a loft and washer/dryer hook ups. Back yard has a chain link fence and a storage area. Wall heat and window ac. Tenant pays all utilities and provides refrigerator. Pets welcome with fee. Section 8 OK.

405-314-4249 text Rosa or message

(Please be courteous on weekends and after 5 on weekdays as I am spending time with my family. I will text you the next business day)

We require that you make 3 times the amount of rent in gross income. Have 3 years of good rental history with no evictions within the past year. No repeated breaches of lease or repeated evictions. Verifiable employment for the past 3 years. No violent felonies. Our application fee is $20 per adult over 18 living in home. We do require deposit and first full months rent be paid to move in. Income requirements differ for section 8 participants.

Contact us to schedule a showing.